Unclaimed Property Day Returns Money to Americans

Washington, DC, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The chance that you or someone you know having unclaimed property are 1 in 7.", said Treasurer Carmen Pigler, District of Columbia, and President of The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA). "Much better odds than winning the lottery!"

In the United States, 1 in every 7 have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed. The property can be any financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state for safekeeping until the rightful owner can be found. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards.

Over the last year, state programs have successfully returned unclaimed property to their constituents in innovative and effective ways. Their success has been noted

Each year, to increase awareness of unclaimed property, NAUPA hosts National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1. Unclaimed property administrators encourage everyone to search ucpday.com to determine if a state is holding their property. Individuals are encouraged to search their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or non-profit. Every search is free.

To complement National Unclaimed Property Day, NAUPA also has launched a social media campaign, will distribute informational materials to state lawmakers and stakeholders, and will assist them in marketing and outreach efforts within their communities.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators leads and facilitates collaboration among administrators, holders, and the public in their efforts to reunite unclaimed property with its rightful owner. More than $4.49 billion dollars in unclaimed property was returned to its rightful owners by state unclaimed property offices in FY 2024, according to the latest NAUPA Annual Report. Search for your unclaimed property today at missingmoney.com.