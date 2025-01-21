DCB, a Web3 incubator, Will Be Initially Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will initially list DCB, a Web3 incubator, on Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the DCB/USDT will be officially available for trading on January 21st, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of DCB, we are launching the “ DCB Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

Decubate: Empowering Web3 Innovation

Decubate is a comprehensive ecosystem designed to support Web3 entrepreneurs in launching and scaling innovative projects. By offering strategic guidance, incubation support, and tokenomics expertise, Decubate connects promising startups with a network of investors, facilitating growth through private funding rounds, Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), and community crowdfunding initiatives.

DCB Token: Central to the Decubate Ecosystem

The DCB token serves as the cornerstone of the Decubate platform, offering holders a range of benefits:

· Tiered Access: Staking DCB tokens allows users to ascend through membership tiers, unlocking exclusive privileges such as guaranteed allocations in IDO events and participation in Learn to Earn initiatives.

· Community Governance: DCB holders are empowered to participate in platform governance, exercising voting rights on key decisions that shape Decubate's future.

· Staking Rewards: Users can stake DCB tokens to earn attractive annual percentage yields (APYs), contributing to the platform's liquidity and stability.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent DCB prize pool has been up for grabs from January 21st, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC) to February 4th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

