Global IoT in Healthcare Market Set to Surpass USD 1 Trillion by 2035 Highlight Rapid Growth Fueled by Innovation and Demand for Connected Care | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT in healthcare market is poised for unprecedented growth, with market valuation expected to reach USD 243.40 billion in 2025. This robust trajectory is projected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%, pushing the market beyond USD 1 trillion by 2035.

IoT in healthcare is transforming the landscape of medical care by integrating advanced technologies such as wearable devices, connected medical equipment, telehealth platforms, and AI-driven health monitoring systems. These innovations enable seamless data collection, real-time patient monitoring, and personalized healthcare solutions, ensuring improved outcomes and operational efficiencies.

The increased use of healthcare information systems, the rise of big data in healthcare, enhanced device accuracy and connection, and the high penetration of connected devices in healthcare are driving the IoT industry. The Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to transform traditional paper-based healthcare treatment by facilitating real-time patient data access and remote patient monitoring. The introduction of this digital healthcare technology addressed the looming demand for improved diagnostics and focused therapy solutions.

It not only allows physicians to monitor patients remotely, but it also serves as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dosage reminder for patients. The successful adoption of IoT in the remote monitoring of diabetic and asthma patients, combined with the widespread use of fitness and wellness gadgets, has resulted in a significant demand for the IoT healthcare industry.

Key Challenges Influencing IoT in Healthcare Market Expansion

In healthcare, outdated infrastructure is a well-known concern. It has been demonstrated that numerous firms in the healthcare business are still encumbered by legacy healthcare IT infrastructure.

With the introduction of newer technologies, these companies require the appropriate workforce to apply them. With the increasing use of IoT, a big issue that IoT poses is data security and privacy, which increases the healthcare industry's exposure to cyber-attacks.

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): The demand for remote patient monitoring solutions has surged, driven by an aging population and the need for continuous chronic disease management.

The demand for remote patient monitoring solutions has surged, driven by an aging population and the need for continuous chronic disease management. Increased Focus on Preventive Healthcare: Wearable devices and IoT-enabled health monitoring systems are empowering individuals to take proactive measures, fostering a shift towards preventive care.

Wearable devices and IoT-enabled health monitoring systems are empowering individuals to take proactive measures, fostering a shift towards preventive care. Technological Advancements: Integration of AI, machine learning, and blockchain into IoT ecosystems is enhancing data security, operational efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy.



IoT in Healthcare Industry Outlook:

Smart Hospitals on the Rise: IoT integration optimizes hospital operations, from automated inventory management to connected medical equipment.

IoT integration optimizes hospital operations, from automated inventory management to connected medical equipment. Telemedicine Boom: IoT advancements enhance virtual consultations, offering seamless diagnostics and remote treatments.

IoT advancements enhance virtual consultations, offering seamless diagnostics and remote treatments. Enhanced Drug Management: IoT-enabled solutions improve drug tracking, reducing errors in medication dispensing and ensuring supply chain transparency.

IoT-enabled solutions improve drug tracking, reducing errors in medication dispensing and ensuring supply chain transparency. Predictive Maintenance for Equipment: Connected devices predict and prevent equipment failures, minimizing downtime in critical care settings.

Connected devices predict and prevent equipment failures, minimizing downtime in critical care settings. Data-Driven Decision Making: IoT generates vast amounts of health data, empowering AI-driven insights for personalized medicine and operational efficiency.

IoT generates vast amounts of health data, empowering AI-driven insights for personalized medicine and operational efficiency. Security Challenges: The surge in IoT adoption necessitates robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive patient data.

The surge in IoT adoption necessitates robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive patient data. Future Outlook: The IoT healthcare market is expected to grow exponentially, driven by technological innovations and rising demand for connected care solutions.



"The IoT in healthcare market represents a significant paradigm shift in how medical services are delivered. The growing emphasis on patient-centric care, coupled with advancements in AI and cloud computing, has catalyzed the adoption of IoT technologies. As stakeholders continue to invest in scalable, secure, and user-friendly solutions, the sector is set to unlock unparalleled value and redefine the future of healthcare delivery," says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways: Global IoT in Healthcare Market

The global IoT in healthcare market is valued at USD 243.40 billion in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 15.3%. It is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2035.

India holds the largest market share at 18.7%.

Germany follows with a market share of 14%.

The United States accounts for 7%.

Japan has a market share of 8.2%.

South Korea holds 16.4% of the market.

Leading Application: Patient monitoring is the dominant application in the IoT healthcare industry, projected to represent 28.4% of the market share by 2025.

Patient monitoring is the dominant application in the IoT healthcare industry, projected to represent 28.4% of the market share by 2025. Device Preference: Bluetooth-based devices are favored by medical professionals for monitoring vital signs due to their intuitive interfaces.

Bluetooth-based devices are favored by medical professionals for monitoring vital signs due to their intuitive interfaces. Hospitals' Adoption: These IoT devices are particularly popular in hospitals, enabling continuous monitoring of patients' vital signs, enhancing healthcare delivery.

These IoT devices are particularly popular in hospitals, enabling continuous monitoring of patients' vital signs, enhancing healthcare delivery. Component Breakdown: Hardware dominates the components market, with a significant share of 34.2%.

Regional Highlights:

North America: Leading the charge with robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and favorable policies for digital health adoption.

Leading the charge with robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and favorable policies for digital health adoption. Europe: A strong focus on sustainability and regulatory frameworks is driving IoT adoption across the healthcare sector.

A strong focus on sustainability and regulatory frameworks is driving IoT adoption across the healthcare sector. Asia-Pacific: Emerging economies such as India and China are witnessing rapid adoption of IoT technologies, fueled by expanding healthcare access and government initiatives.



As IoT continues to reshape the healthcare landscape, stakeholders are encouraged to focus on interoperability, data security, and patient privacy. Collaborative efforts between technology providers, healthcare institutions, and policymakers will be crucial in addressing challenges and unlocking the full potential of IoT in healthcare.

The Most Prominent Companies in the Market:

Medtronic

GE HealthCare

Philips

Apple

Microsoft

Alphabet (Verily Life Sciences)

Cisco

Qualcomm

IBM Watson Health

Siemens Healthineers

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Samsung Health

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems

Honeywell

IoT in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

By Component:

The global market is segmented, according to the IoT in healthcare sector analysis, into three main components: hardware, software, and services.

By Application:

In terms of application, the market is divided into several key areas, including telemedicine, medication management, clinical operations, patient monitoring, connected imaging, and various healthcare applications.

By Technology:

The market is also categorized based on technology, which includes Bluetooth-based, Wi-Fi-based, NFC-based, Zigbee-based, RFID-based, and other emerging technologies.

By End User:

Finally, the Global IoT in Healthcare market is segmented by end user, which comprises hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and clinics & laboratories.

By Region:

The market can be segmented by region, encompassing North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

French Language:

Le marché mondial de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé est sur le point de connaître une croissance sans précédent, avec une valorisation boursière qui devrait atteindre 243,40 milliards de dollars en 2025. Cette trajectoire robuste devrait se poursuivre à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 15,3 %, poussant le marché au-delà de 1 billion de dollars d’ici 2035.

L’IoT dans le secteur de la santé transforme le paysage des soins médicaux en intégrant des technologies de pointe telles que les appareils portables, les équipements médicaux connectés, les plateformes de télésanté et les systèmes de surveillance de la santé pilotés par l’IA. Ces innovations permettent une collecte de données transparente, un suivi des patients en temps réel et des solutions de soins de santé personnalisées, garantissant ainsi de meilleurs résultats et une efficacité opérationnelle.

Principaux moturs de croissance :

Adoption croissante de la surveillance à distance des patients (RPM) : La demande de solutions de surveillance à distance des patients a explosé, en raison du vieillissement de la population et de la nécessité d’une gestion continue des maladies chroniques.

La demande de solutions de surveillance à distance des patients a explosé, en raison du vieillissement de la population et de la nécessité d’une gestion continue des maladies chroniques. Accent accru sur les soins de santé préventifs : Les appareils portables et les systèmes de surveillance de la santé basés sur l’IoT permettent aux individus de prendre des mesures proactives, favorisant ainsi une transition vers les soins préventifs.

Les appareils portables et les systèmes de surveillance de la santé basés sur l’IoT permettent aux individus de prendre des mesures proactives, favorisant ainsi une transition vers les soins préventifs. Avancées technologiques : L’intégration de l’IA, de l’apprentissage automatique et de la blockchain dans les écosystèmes IoT améliore la sécurité des données, l’efficacité opérationnelle et la précision des diagnostics.



Perspectives de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé :

Hôpitaux intelligents en plein essor : l’intégration de l’IoT optimise les opérations hospitalières, de la gestion automatisée des stocks aux équipements médicaux connectés.

optimise les opérations hospitalières, de la gestion automatisée des stocks aux équipements médicaux connectés. Boom de la télémédecine : les progrès de l’IoT améliorent les consultations virtuelles, offrant des diagnostics et des traitements à distance sans faille.

les progrès de l’IoT améliorent les consultations virtuelles, offrant des diagnostics et des traitements à distance sans faille. Gestion améliorée des médicaments : Les solutions basées sur l’IoT améliorent le suivi des médicaments, réduisent les erreurs dans la distribution des médicaments et garantissent la transparence de la chaîne d’approvisionnement.

solutions basées sur l’IoT améliorent le suivi des médicaments, réduisent les erreurs dans la distribution des médicaments et garantissent la transparence de la chaîne d’approvisionnement. Maintenance prédictive des équipements : Les appareils connectés prédisent et préviennent les pannes des équipements, minimisant ainsi les temps d’arrêt dans les établissements de soins intensifs.

Les appareils connectés prédisent et préviennent les pannes des équipements, minimisant ainsi les temps d’arrêt dans les établissements de soins intensifs. Prise de décision basée sur les données : L’IoT génère de grandes quantités de données de santé, ce qui permet d’obtenir des informations basées sur l’IA pour une médecine personnalisée et une efficacité opérationnelle.

L’IoT génère de grandes quantités de données de santé, ce qui permet d’obtenir des informations basées sur l’IA pour une médecine personnalisée et une efficacité opérationnelle. Défis de sécurité : L’augmentation de l’adoption de l’IoT nécessite des mesures de cybersécurité robustes pour protéger les données sensibles des patients.

L’augmentation de l’adoption de l’IoT nécessite des mesures de cybersécurité robustes pour protéger les données sensibles des patients. Perspectives d’avenir : Le marché de l’IoT dans le domaine de la santé devrait connaître une croissance exponentielle, sous l’effet des innovations technologiques et de la demande croissante de solutions de soins connectés.



« L’IoT sur le marché de la santé représente un changement de paradigme significatif dans la façon dont les services médicaux sont fournis. L’accent croissant mis sur les soins centrés sur le patient, associé aux progrès de l’IA et de l’informatique en nuage, a catalysé l’adoption des technologies IoT. Alors que les parties prenantes continuent d’investir dans des solutions évolutives, sécurisées et conviviales, le secteur est prêt à dégager une valeur inégalée et à redéfinir l’avenir de la prestation des soins de santé. déclare Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI), analyste.

Principaux points à retenir : Marché mondial de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé

 Le marché mondial de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé est évalué à 243,40 milliards USD en 2025, avec un TCAC prévu de 15,3 %. Il devrait dépasser 1 billion de dollars d’ici 2035.

L’Inde détient la plus grande part de marché avec 18,7 %.

L’Allemagne suit avec une part de marché de 14 %.

Les États-Unis représentent 7 %.

Le Japon détient une part de marché de 8,2 %.

La Corée du Sud détient 16,4 % du marché.

Application principale : La surveillance des patients est l’application dominante dans l’industrie de la santé IoT, qui devrait représenter 28,4 % de la part de marché d’ici 2025.

La surveillance des patients est l’application dominante dans l’industrie de la santé IoT, qui devrait représenter 28,4 % de la part de marché d’ici 2025. Préférence d’appareil : Les appareils basés sur Bluetooth sont privilégiés par les professionnels de la santé pour la surveillance des signes vitaux en raison de leurs interfaces intuitives.

Les appareils basés sur Bluetooth sont privilégiés par les professionnels de la santé pour la surveillance des signes vitaux en raison de leurs interfaces intuitives. Adoption par les hôpitaux : Ces appareils IoT sont particulièrement populaires dans les hôpitaux, car ils permettent une surveillance continue des signes vitaux des patients, améliorant ainsi la prestation des soins de santé.

Ces appareils IoT sont particulièrement populaires dans les hôpitaux, car ils permettent une surveillance continue des signes vitaux des patients, améliorant ainsi la prestation des soins de santé. Répartition des composants : Le matériel domine le marché des composants, avec une part importante de 34,2%.



Faits saillants régionaux :

Amérique du Nord : Mener la charge avec une infrastructure de soins de santé robuste, d’importants investissements en R&D et des politiques favorables à l’adoption de la santé numérique.

Mener la charge avec une infrastructure de soins de santé robuste, d’importants investissements en R&D et des politiques favorables à l’adoption de la santé numérique. Europe : L’accent mis sur la durabilité et les cadres réglementaires favorise l’adoption de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé.

L’accent mis sur la durabilité et les cadres réglementaires favorise l’adoption de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé. Asie-Pacifique : Les économies émergentes telles que l’Inde et la Chine connaissent une adoption rapide des technologies IoT, alimentée par l’élargissement de l’accès aux soins de santé et les initiatives gouvernementales.



Alors que l’IoT continue de remodeler le paysage des soins de santé, les parties prenantes sont encouragées à se concentrer sur l’interopérabilité, la sécurité des données et la confidentialité des patients. Les efforts de collaboration entre les fournisseurs de technologies, les établissements de santé et les décideurs politiques seront cruciaux pour relever les défis et libérer tout le potentiel de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé.

Les entreprises les plus importantes du marché :

Medtronic

GE Soins de santé

Philips

Pomme

Microsoft

Alphabet (Verily Life Sciences)

Cisco

Qualcomm

IBM Watson Santé

Siemens Healthineers

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Samsung Santé

Cerner Corporation

Systèmes Epic

Honeywell

Segmentation du marché de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé :

Par composante :

Le marché mondial est segmenté, selon l’analyse de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé, en trois composants principaux : le matériel, les logiciels et les services.

Par application :

En termes d’application, le marché est divisé en plusieurs domaines clés, notamment la télémédecine, la gestion des médicaments, les opérations cliniques, la surveillance des patients, l’imagerie connectée et diverses applications de soins de santé.

Par technologie :

Le marché est également classé en fonction de la technologie, qui comprend les technologies basées sur Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Zigbee, RFID et d’autres technologies émergentes.

Par utilisateur final :

Enfin, le marché mondial de l’IoT dans le secteur de la santé est segmenté par utilisateur final, qui comprend les hôpitaux, les produits pharmaceutiques, les cliniques et les laboratoires.

Par région :

Le marché peut être segmenté par région, englobant l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe, l’Asie-Pacifique, le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique, ainsi que l’Amérique latine.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

