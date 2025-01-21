IoT pioneer Winegard partners with Saritasa to streamline software development and drive enhanced user experience in its products

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saritasa is proud to unveil a new video testimonial highlighting the company’s successful collaboration with Winegard, a renowned technology company. The partnership showcases how Saritasa empowered Winegard to overcome software development challenges and deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

“About three or four years ago, we started looking for a software partner because we were trying to accelerate our mobile app and our cloud development specifically around the RV Halo initiative,” said Scott Blindt, Director of Application Development at Winegard. “The breadth of what Saritasa can deliver puts them head and shoulders above some of the competition that I've interviewed before.”

Winegard, a leader in hardware manufacturing with a legacy of innovative wireless solutions, lacked the internal resources to develop the sophisticated software solutions required to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Saritasa stepped in to fill this gap, implementing scalable development processes and creating both a consumer-focused mobile app, RV Halo , and B2B fleet management software.

"Saritasa empowers businesses to do more, better, through technology," said Artem Razvodov, Director of Project Management at Saritasa. "Our partnership with Winegard is a testament to the value we bring as a technology partner that acts as an extension of your business."

RV Halo is a comprehensive ecosystem that allows RV owners to seamlessly control and monitor various aspects of their vehicles. Through native iOS and Android applications, users can manage security cameras, adjust temperature settings, interface with the RV-C system, and receive real-time notifications about their RV's status.

Key features of the RV Halo platform include:

Personalized Gamification: Users can earn points and rewards by participating in RV Halo Rally. Rally features include earning geo-based stickers, badges and also competing against other RVers.



“Winegard has big plans for the next two, to five, to ten years. Saritasa helps us deliver that faster and more reliably,” added Blindt.

The full video testimonial can be viewed here: https://saritasa.wistia.com/medias/hsb1ac8g6i.

About Saritasa

Saritasa is a full-service custom software development firm offering mobile app, web, backend, IoT, and AR/VR development services. The company's clients include a variety of innovative startups and enterprises across multiple verticals, including life sciences, commercial, industrial, and high technology. Saritasa strives to bridge the gap between technology and business by creating a technology company with a business mindset. Saritasa prides itself as a reliable technology partner with its team of experts, consultants, and advisors who bring innovative solutions to businesses. Learn more at www.saritasa.com.

About Winegard

Winegard is an American technology company that powers connectivity and enables independence. For over 65 years, Winegard Company has pioneered wireless solutions for people's evolving needs, including its notable work with NASA on the Apollo 11 mission when the first humans explored the moon. Today it provides leading cloud, AI, and 5G technology that erases the lines between technology and the human experience. Winegard's solutions connect, monitor, and control devices in places people want to live, work, and play. Headquartered in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard also has locations in Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, and Oregon. Learn more at www.winegard.com.

