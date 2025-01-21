PEPE From Squid World Presents Gganbu Reward-Centric Update with Cooperation in Mind

Alpine, AZ, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEPE From Squid World is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Gganbu update. This is a feature designed to foster collaboration and maximize rewards for participants.

With the Gganbu System and Gganbu Game, the project aims to increase its ecosystem appeal to the crypto community.

The Release of the Gganbu Update

The Gganbu update, inspired by the Korean term for partnership, emphasizes user cooperation and shared rewards:

Gganbu System : When users have formed a Gganbu-partner relationship, 5% is given to the buyer for each purchase of the PESW token. At this point, the project sends another 5% to the buyer's Gganbu partners. This move ensures that this project has a sense of "sharing the profit together."

: When users have formed a Gganbu-partner relationship, 5% is given to the buyer for each purchase of the PESW token. At this point, the project sends another 5% to the buyer's Gganbu partners. This move ensures that this project has a sense of "sharing the profit together." Gganbu Game: Designed to conclude the ongoing presale, this game allocates 10% of the purchase amount as a reward. One way users can strategize their way to victory is by making large individual purchases to maximize personal rewards. Alternatively, they may also build a large Gganbu group to collectively increase purchase totals and share the benefits.

A team member highlighted the inclusivity of this approach: "Regardless of which method you choose, everyone has equal opportunities."



A Project Introducing Direct Rewards in a Global Context

PEPE From Squid World sets itself apart with its direct reward structure, designed to offer tangible benefits.

First of all, the team promises immediate returns for its community. Through the Gganbu Game, participants can earn back 10% of their purchase amount, making early involvement in the presale appealing. This structure reflects the project’s philosophy of building a collaborative community rather than simply raising funds.

Global accessibility is another important feature of this project. The team mixes the popular "Pepe" meme with the popular "Squid Game" show on Netflix. From this point of view, PEPE From Squid World bridges cultural and language gaps, welcoming a global audience.

About PEPE From Squid World

PEPE From Squid World is a narrative-driven initiative mixing the cultural phenomenon of memes with the Squid Game’s sensational success.

Pepe’s story begins when he unexpectedly finds himself in Squid World, surviving against all odds. Building on this experience, he creates a new Squid World where community members shape the project’s journey.

Starting with the Gganbu update, PEPE From Squid World aims at further expanding with various collaborations and global events. Anyone curious to learn more about PEPE From Squid World and its latest Gganbu update can visit the project's website . The social media pages below are also a great way to keep in touch with the team.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.