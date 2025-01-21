Allied Cycle Works Signs Cross-Country Mountain Bike Champion Kate Courtney and Unveils Updated BC40 with Cutting-Edge Lightweight Cockpit

Bentonville, Arkansas, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Cycle Works, the Arkansas-based manufacturer of high-performance bicycles, is proud to announce the signing of American cross-country mountain bike champion Kate Courtney and her She Sends Racing program. She Sends Racing is Courtney’s newly launched, mission-driven privateer program. Its aim is to raise awareness for the She Sends Foundation, a non-profit established in 2023 to connect, support, and inspire women and girls through mountain biking.

With this exciting news, ALLIED is unveiling an updated version of their award-winning BC40 mountain bike and introducing DUET, an innovative new lightweight handlebar and stem combination. Kate Courtney will race the 2025 season on this cutting-edge setup, designed to push the limits of speed and performance.

Courtney has long been a dominant force in cross-country mountain biking. She is the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Champion, Tokyo 2020 Olympian, and two-time U.S. National Champion. Her gold medal win at the 2018 World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland marked the first American victory in the Elite women’s race since 2001, an historic accomplishment that solidified her place among the sport’s best. Now, as part of the ALLIED family, Courtney will take on the world’s most challenging courses aboard the updated BC40.

The newly evolved BC40 features a 100-gram reduction in frame weight, further refining its class-leading performance. Additionally, ALLIED is launching a groundbreaking lightweight handlebar and stem combination, debuting on Courtney’s BC40. This system sets a new standard for both weight reduction and design innovation.

DUET Lightweight Handlebar and Stem Combo

Designed, tested, and manufactured in-house, ALLIED’s new handlebar and stem combination offers exceptional weight savings and adjustability:

DUET Handlebar: 780mm carbon handlebar optimized for use with our stem - 135g

780mm carbon handlebar optimized for use with our stem - 135g DUET Stem: CNC machined aluminum stem - 64g (50mm)

CNC machined aluminum stem - 64g (50mm) Built-in Computer Mount: 3g

3g Total System Weight: Lighter than most one-piece cockpit systems (as low as 199g) but with all the adjustability of a two-piece system

Lighter than most one-piece cockpit systems (as low as 199g) but with all the adjustability of a two-piece system MSRP : $325 USD

: $325 USD Link: alliedcycleworks.com/products/allied-duet-mtb-bar-stem

This innovation solves a longstanding issue with traditional handlebar and stem clamps, which require carbon handlebars to be overbuilt to withstand clamping forces. ALLIED’s redesigned clamp system distributes force more evenly, removing material from the bar’s clamp area without compromising strength or durability.

“We took a fresh look at the handlebar and stem interface, removing every unnecessary gram while ensuring incredible strength,” said Sam Pickman, Director of Product and Engineering of Allied Cycle Works. “By leveraging real-time design iteration and in-house machining, we’ve developed a solution lighter than most integrated systems while maintaining the adjustability of a two-piece design. It’s in a league of its own.”

The new system was tested to ISO 4210 standards and proven over thousands of real-world miles by ALLIED’s athletes, including epic endurance rides like Payson McElveen’s 242-mile traverse of New Zealand.

“I am thrilled to partner with Allied and race the newly updated BC40 this season!” said Kate Courtney. “The opportunity to be the first rider to bring this American brand to the World Cup start line was one I could not pass up. Testing the BC40 immediately blew me away and getting to know the passionate people behind it gives me confidence. It’s just the beginning of what is possible.”

ALLIED CEO Drew Medlock added, “Kate’s passion for excellence perfectly aligns with what we’re building at ALLIED. She’s the ideal athlete to showcase the next generation of the BC40 and our new components. Together, we’re redefining what’s possible for cross-country racing.”

With the signing of Kate Courtney and the debut of the updated BC40 and lightweight DUET cockpit system, Allied Cycle Works continues to push the boundaries of performance, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Please visit alliedcycleworks.com for more information on Kate Courtney, the updated BC40, and ALLIED’s new lightweight DUET handlebar and stem combination.

Imagery can be found here: 01.21.25 - ALLIED x Kate Courtney Announcement

About Allied Cycle Works: Based in Northwest Arkansas, Allied Cycle Works specializes in crafting premium carbon fiber bicycles and components designed with the rider in mind. Through its cutting-edge R&D facility, ALLIED employs meticulous design and thoughtful engineering. This approach ensures optimal performance across its collection of high-performance gravel, road, and mountain bikes. An expert paint team creates custom finishes, ensuring each bicycle reflects the customer’s unique style. At ALLIED, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled ride quality, exceptional production standards, and an outstanding customer experience.

