Lawmatics Announces Integration with CARET Legal to Simplify Client Data Management for Law Firms

San Diego, CA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading growth platform for law firms, today announced a new integration with case management provider CARET Legal. This integration enables law firms to quickly transfer client data from Lawmatics to their case management platform, simplifying workflows and creating consistency across systems.



Through this integration, legal professionals can instantly sync client data from Lawmatics to CARET Legal with just a couple clicks — or automatically, based on custom triggers — removing the need for repetitive data entry and reducing the risk of costly errors.



“Attorneys and their teams shouldn’t have to spend their valuable time moving data from one platform to another,” said Matt Spiegel, co-founder & chief executive officer of Lawmatics. “With the Lawmatics integration with CARET Legal, we’ve automated that process, allowing law firms to focus on what matters most — better serving their clients and growing their practice.”



“By providing a seamless client experience from start to finish, this integration helps law firms provide a more personalized and efficient client experience, leading to increased client loyalty and referrals,” said Greg Reynolds, chief technology officer of CARET Legal.

For many law firms, transferring data between intake and case management systems has been a tedious and time-consuming but necessary task. Relying on manual and error-prone processes leads to wasted resources.



This integration shifts the focus from administrative tasks to high-impact activities:

Eliminate duplicate data entry. Sync matters instantly, reducing opportunities for typos or discrepancies across platforms.

Save time for attorneys and intake teams. Transition from intake to case management automatically or with a few clicks, freeing up valuable time for revenue-generating activities.

Ensure accurate case details. Keep all important case information up to date across systems, minimizing the risk of errors or missing information.



By automating data transfer, the Lawmatics integration with CARET Legal empowers firms to reduce administrative burdens, boost efficiency, and ensure critical case details are always accurate.



The integration will be available starting Tuesday, January 21. Lawmatics users must log in to their account and activate the integration on their settings page to begin automatically syncing matters to CARET Legal.



The CARET Legal integration is the latest launched by Lawmatics to offer customers convenient connections between their Lawmatics account and other leading legal technology solutions. This robust integration library provides legal professionals with a wide range of tools to enhance their workflows, improve efficiency, and ensure their systems work together seamlessly — helping law firms manage operations more effectively and deliver higher levels of client service.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 growth platform for law firms, bringing client intake, CRM, marketing automation, and performance analytics together into one intuitive solution. With Lawmatics, law firms get more done, win more business, and become more profitable. Founded in 2017, Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more, visit lawmatics.com.

About CARET

CARET provides leading practice management and fintech platforms to thousands of legal firms across the world, empowering highly skilled professionals to refocus their expertise on what truly matters. CARET serves more midmarket law firms than any other provider through its portfolio of practice management platforms including AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, Amicus Cloud, and CARET Legal.

CARET Legal, the company’s award-winning SaaS platform, combines the power of automated legal workflows, robust matter management, insightful dashboards, seamless client communication tools, full legal accounting, integrated payment processing and more to enhance the business of law.

To learn more, visit CARETLegal.com.

