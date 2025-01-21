DVCon U.S. 2025 Announces Conference Program, Keynote Speakers & Panel Focused on Difficulty Verifying AI Chips

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, today announced its keynote speakers, a panel that will address if AI chips are harder to verify, and the conference program for attendees. DVCon U.S. will take place February 24-27 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in San Jose, California.

“I am particularly excited about the engaging keynotes and panel topics we’ve lined up for attendees this year,” said Tom Fitzpatrick, DVCon U.S. 2025 General Chair. “Each topic is not only compelling, but also relevant to the challenges and opportunities our industry faces today. I’m confident attendees will gain valuable insights and leave with much to consider as the industry continues to evolve.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from two keynote sessions:

Tuesday keynote: Ravi Subramanian, General Manager of the Systems Design Group at Synopsys, and Artour Levin, Vice President of AI Silicon Engineering at Microsoft, will share their insights on how the “AI-driven Era of Pervasive Intelligence Necessitates New Design, Optimization, and Verification Strategies.”

Wednesday Invited Keynote: Rob Aitken, a seasoned EDA veteran and current Program Manager at the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program under the CHIPS for America initiative, will deliver a talk on “The Role of EDA in U.S. Economic Security.” His presentation will focus on the broader impact of the EDA industry, highlighting how its advancements and individual contributions extend well beyond delivering the next chip.

Wednesday morning’s panel will explore the critical question, “Are AI Chips Harder to Verify?” This discussion will bring together industry luminaries who will share their insights on a range of topics, from adapting traditional verification techniques for these complex systems to leveraging AI-assisted approaches to streamline the verification process. The session will be moderated by Moshe Zalcberg, CEO of Veriest Solutions, helping to ensure a thought-provoking and dynamic exchange of ideas.

“DVCon is dedicated to empowering professionals who develop or use EDA tools for the design and verification of electronic systems and integrated circuits,” Fitzpatrick continued. “We’re proud to host a conference and exhibition that attracts a diverse audience from both user and vendor companies, ranging from startups to industry titans. Our goal is to provide attendees with valuable insights, actionable knowledge, and the inspiration they need to help them tackle the challenges in their day-to-day projects.”

The conference program offers attendees a wide selection of workshops, tutorials, posters, and technical papers. Monday and Thursday will feature tutorials and workshops, while Tuesday and Wednesday will showcase in-depth technical paper sessions and posters. Additionally, the exhibition will be open on Monday afternoon, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday, providing attendees with the chance to explore the latest tools and technologies from leading companies.

For a complete program schedule, including exhibition hours, visit the DVCon U.S. 2025 website.

Registration is open. Registration for the keynotes, panel, and exhibits is free.

For inspiration and to view proceedings from past conferences, visit the archives site.

