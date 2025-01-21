Two New Toll Brothers Model Homes Open in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the grand opening of two new Southern California model homes at Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods. The professionally decorated Avelina and Vidara model homes will be unveiled during a special event on Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elevate by Toll Brothers community located at 105 Apron in Irvine, California.

“The new Avelina and Vidara model homes showcase the exceptional design and luxury features that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “We invite home buyers to tour these stunning homes and experience the incredible lifestyle offered at Great Park Neighborhoods.”





Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine offers elegant new single-family homes within a spectacular master-planned community. These stunning three-story luxury homes showcase incredible views and the largest home designs available in the community, offering three distinct floor plans with 5 to 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Home designs range in size from 3,411 to 3,671+ square feet and include 2-car attached garages, great rooms with soaring ceiling heights, large kitchens with convenient center islands, ample counter and cabinet space, and casual dining areas. On the second floor of each home, residents will find spacious and well-appointed primary suites, secondary bedrooms, and laundry rooms. The third floors include flex rooms, private bedroom suites, and covered decks perfect for entertaining. Homes are priced from $2.96 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available at the community, with move-in dates as early as July 2025.

Residents can explore the master-planned amenities and recreation available within the Great Park Neighborhoods, including parks and playgrounds, pools, miles of walking and biking trails, and engaging special events, activities, and clubs. Elevate is located in the top-rated Irvine Unified School District and less than 30 minutes from Orange County’s scenic beaches.

For more information on Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods, or to RSVP to the Model Grand Opening Event on January 25 to tour the new model homes and quick move-in homes available for sale, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fcbff69-0371-4a0f-8dc4-9b400c9bc7dd

