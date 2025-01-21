Polysleep x Jax Taylor: Mattress Giveaway for Families Affected by California Wildfires

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the devastating California wildfires, Polysleep, in partnership with TV personality Jax Taylor, is donating 10 mattresses to families who have lost their homes. This initiative aims to provide comfort and stability during a time of uncertainty and recovery.

As wildfires continue to displace thousands, many families are left without homes, belongings, or a sense of security. Polysleep’s mission is to offer a small but meaningful step toward restoring peace.

Through this collaboration with Jax Taylor, Polysleep is giving away mattresses—from Twin to California King—to help these families get some rest and relief.

“I wanted to do something to give back and I decided to partner up with Polysleep,” said Jax Taylor. “I really love the city of L.A. and I want to help out as much as I can.”

While Polysleep’s donation can’t undo the devastation caused by the wildfires, the company is honored to offer support in any way it can. Jeremiah Curvers, CEO of Polysleep, says:

“At Polysleep, we believe in the power of community. A mattress might seem like a simple gesture, but if it brings comfort and relief to a family, we’re proud to make a difference. We encourage others to contribute however they can—whether big or small—because every effort counts.”

How You Can Help:

Polysleep and Jax Taylor encourage others to contribute in any way they can. While Polysleep is donating mattresses, every action counts. Whether you share the initiative or donate to local relief efforts, your support can make a significant impact.

To nominate a family impacted by the fires to receive one of the 10 mattresses, or to learn more about how you can help, we encourage you to participate in the giveaway on Polysleep and Jax Taylor’s Instagram pages, @poly_sleep and @mrjaxtaylor .

About Polysleep:

Polysleep is a Canadian-based company known for creating high-quality, innovative mattresses designed to improve sleep and overall well-being. Beyond offering premium sleep solutions, Polysleep is committed to giving back to communities in need.