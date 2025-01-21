AGCO immediately suspends liquor licence of Ottawa’s Savanna Lounge after guns found on site

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a Notice of Proposal to revoke the liquor sales licence for Savanna Lounge at 145 Besserer Street in Ottawa. As a result of the licensee’s conduct and ongoing public safety concerns, the Registrar has also ordered an immediate suspension of their licence.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on January 12, 2025, inspectors with the AGCO and officers with the Ottawa Police Service attended the licensed premises. While on site, officers found a handgun in the possession of an individual, resulting in their arrest and being charged with firearms-related offences. A second firearm was also discovered on the premise.

At the time of the after-hours inspection, there were approximately 120 patrons inside of the licensed premises. Inspectors observed that the signs of service and consumption of liquor had not been cleared, contrary to the Regulation made under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA).

Alleged violations include:

Contrary to subsection 3(4) of the LLCA, the licence holder, or someone responsible for managing or operating the business, acted in a way that provides reasonable grounds to believe the applicant will not run the business legally, honestly, or with integrity.

Contrary to subsection 66(1) of the LLCA, someone hindered, obstructed, or interfered with an inspection or refused to provide information relevant to an inspection.

Contrary to section 37 of Ontario Regulation 746/21, the licensee failed to remove evidence of service within 45 minutes of the conclusion of service.

The AGCO is committed to ensuring that the alcohol sector operates with honesty, integrity and in the public interest and holds liquor licensees to high standards for the safe and responsible sale of alcohol. An establishment served with an Order of Immediate Suspension or Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

QUOTES

“The AGCO is firmly committed to ensuring that all licensees uphold the highest standards of integrity. This is essential to protecting public safety and maintaining the trust of the communities we serve. We will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure compliance with the law and accountability in every aspect of licensed activities.”

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

