Global Water Center Welcomes Will Garde, P.E. as Senior Director for Regional Programs & Technical Services

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Center (GWC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Will Garde, P.E., as Senior Director for Regional Programs & Technical Services. Will brings over a decade of expertise in water and wastewater systems, watershed management, source water protection, construction, and integrated water resources management.





A licensed professional engineer, Will holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. His global experience includes working with Catholic Relief Services and other government agencies to implement sustainable water solutions, protect existing water sources, enhance climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) through land management, and improve community access to safe water in regions such as El Salvador, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

“Will’s extensive experience and passion for improving water systems will be a tremendous asset to GWC,” said Thomas Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of GWC. “His leadership will play a critical role in advancing our mission to solve the global water crisis through capacity building, standards-based technical assistance, and collaboration.”

This new role includes overseeing GWC’s technical services, leading regional program development, and mentoring water professionals to ensure the successful implementation of sustainable water projects. Will’s appointment underscores GWC’s commitment to equipping global leaders with the tools and training to provide safe and reliable water services.

“I’m excited to join Global Water Center and contribute to its vital mission of solving the global water crisis,” Will said. “By training operators and equipping governments and leaders who make the water sector function, we can dramatically enhance the effectiveness of NGOs, governments, and other partners, creating a stronger foundation for sustainable water solutions.” Will’s leadership will ensure that GWC continues to empower water professionals worldwide, building capacity at every level of the water sector.

About Global Water Center

At Global Water Center (GWC), we believe everyone deserves access to safely managed water. Yet a shortage of skilled water technicians remains a significant barrier to achieving this goal. That is why GWC focuses on capacity development, technical assistance, and collaboration—equipping leaders to create sustainable solutions at the scale needed to end the global water crisis. As the go-to resource for the rural water sector, we have reached people in over 130 countries. Learn more about our mission at www.globalwatercenter.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

