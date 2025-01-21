Fentress Global Challenge Shortlist Announced for 2024

Denver, CO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentress Architects is pleased to announce the shortlisted of projects for the 2024 Fentress Global Challenge (FGC). The 2024 call to action to graduate students was to design an airport terminal for the year 2100 CE. Students were encouraged to consider projections such as site availability, climate conditions, modes and destinations for air travel, and more that could impact the design.

FGC is an international design competition launched in 2011 by Curtis Fentress, founder and principal in charge of design for Fentress Architects. Over the past thirteen years, the competition has attracted more than 1,000 submissions from university students and recent graduates around the world. Speaking about the 2024 FGC shortlist, Curtis Fentress commented:

“Every year I am inspired by the vision, creativity, and practicality of these talented young designers. The airport designs submitted in 2024 included highly theoretical visions as well as practical adaptations that could be implemented today. Viewed together, these innovative concepts show an awareness of evolving trends and the vision to create hypothetical solutions for the Airport of the Future.”

The final winners of the 2024 FGC will be announced in February 2025. Winning teams will receive the following awards: $10,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, and $2,000 for third place. In addition, two People’s Choice Awards will be selected via the Fentress Architects Facebook page.

2024 Fentress Global Challenge Project Shortlist

The 2024 FGC shortlisted entries include, in alphabetical order by project name:

Gen-Infinity – Vision for a 22nd Century Airport in Japan

Designers : Alap Parikh and Srinath Sivakumar – North Carolina State University, USA

: – North Carolina State University, USA Design Vision : A pioneering design that embodies the spirit of Japan's technological and cultural heritage, Gen-Infinity reimagines air travel through decentralization, adopting a satellite approach that promotes efficiency and reduces congestion.

The Hetapod – New Aviation Technology: Air Parking Garage

Designe r: Tianu Wang – Harvard University, USA

r: – Harvard University, USA Design Vision : Just as evolution of the automobile drove changes in architectural design, future aircraft will do the same. The Hetapod will serve as a structure for housing aircraft of many kinds, with each level featuring specialized runways.

Jizzakh International Airport – Where the Whole World Meets

Designer : Asal Makhamadkarimova – Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Uzbekistan

: – Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Uzbekistan Design Vision : Drawing on Uzbekistan’s deep-rooted history as the heart of the ancient Great Silk Road, this design envisions the country as a central hub for global travel and cargo, re-establishing it as a meeting point between the East and West.

LAX Droplet – Vertical Take-Off and Landing

Designers : Laura Hedrick and Matthew Phillips – North Carolina State University, USA

: – North Carolina State University, USA Design Vision : This new LAX terminal is dedicated to vertical take-off and landing. Design goals included reducing strain on land-side transportation, improving passenger mobility, and providing an immersive experience inspired by water.

Manchester T4 – A Sustainable Gateway to Space

Designer : Connor Meighan – University of Manchester, UK

: – University of Manchester, UK Design Vision : As the UK positions itself at the forefront of space tourism, this airport concept envisions a pioneering transport hub that combines space tourism, green aviation technologies, and sustainable architecture.

Para-Isla – Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Designers : S Lee, Shanea Lim and Darla Sengco – University of Santo Tomas, Philippines

: – University of Santo Tomas, Philippines Design Vision : Para-Isla combines Filipino culture, advanced technology, and sustainable design to enhance passenger experience. The triangles within the form embody the three main island groups, namely, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Socotra Floating Eco-Airport – A Nature-Interconnected Airport

Designers : Muhammad Aqil Mohd Amran and Nurul Hazirah Naim – College of Built Environment, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia

: – College of Built Environment, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia Design Vision : As VTOL technology takes hold, Socotra Island becomes a strategic location for a global transit hub. The futuristic airport floats along the coastline, blending advanced infrastructure with nature to harness 100% renewable energy.

Sponge Airport – Don Muang Area

Designers : Josua A. Widjiyanto, Chintya and Yoshua D. Tarigan – Parahyangan Catholic University, Indonesia

: – Parahyangan Catholic University, Indonesia Design Vision : Adapting to rising sea levels, this airport is based on the concept of a sponge plot to create amphibious structures. An integrated mass rapid flight typology accommodates the needs of air travel while also revitalizing public spaces.

2024 Fentress Global Challenge Esteemed Jury

The 2024 FGC jury was comprised of select professionals who have distinguished themselves in the realms of architectural visioning and aviation innovation. These jurors, listed below, are highly recognized for their noteworthy contributions:

Dr. Alan Stolzer

Dean and Professor, College of Aviation, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Alan is an experienced pilot and aviation safety expert. He joined the Embry-Riddle faculty in 2008 and is currently dean of the College of Aviation School of Graduate Studies. His distinguished career as a professor, author, and aviation authority spans 37 years. Alan’s many awards and recognitions include his election as a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and the Federal Aviation Administration Air Transportation Centers of Excellence Outstanding Faculty of the Year Award.

Holly Miles

Editor, International Airport Review

Holly is editor of International Airport Review, the leading media source for the airport community focusing on passenger experience, innovation, operations, revenues and sustainability. Since joining the brand in 2020, Holly has increased the outlet’s global reach and brand awareness and is well known in the airport sector. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Queen Mary University of London.

Bradford C. Grant

Interim Dean and Professor, Howard University

Bradford is a registered architect and distinguished educator. He has extensive experience in community design, contemplative practices in design education, and environmental justice in architecture. In recognition of his work, research on African American architects, and teachings on “Drawing as Meditation,” he has received two American Institute of Architects (AIA) Awards – Honor for Education and Honor for Collaborative Achievement.

Dr. Agatha Kessler

Chairman, Fentress Architects

Recognized for her strategic thinking and fearless creativity, Agatha is Chairman of Fentress Architects and the non-profit Aerial Futures. Prior to this, she worked as an executive in finance and technology for 35 years with industry-leading companies such as VISA and Hewlett-Packard. With a keen interest in the future of air and space travel, Agatha earned her Ph.D. in Aviation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and an MBA from Warwick Business School.

Press Kit available upon request: fgc@fentressarchitects.com

