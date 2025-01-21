Sovrun’s Vision Meets Hyperliquid’s Infrastructure and Virtuals’ AI: A New Era for Gaming





CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovrun’s vision takes a bold step forward with its groundbreaking milestone: one of the first gaming projects to secure a listing on Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized exchange redefining liquidity for digital assets.

The Future of Gaming Liquidity

Liquidity is the backbone of successful gaming economies. Hyperliquid is designed to not only deliver liquidity but also visibility for growing ecosystems, transforming game economies into robust financial systems.

Sovrun, formerly BreederDAO, helped define the rise of blockchain games by developing modular smart contracts that augmented, optimized, and automated in-game functionalities opening up unprecedented opportunities in gaming. Sovrun is well known for its Axie Infinity proprietary breeding bots that allowed them to supply over 120,000 in-game assets to 40,000 players, boosting player liquidity and driving growth.

In their next phase, Sovrun is empowering not only asset creation, but the co-creation of entire virtual worlds using blockchain, AI and modular infrastructure. Backed by prominent investors like a16z, Delphi Digital, Longhash and more, Sovrun is building an ecosystem where gaming communities can collaboratively create, govern, and evolve their digital experiences, broadening the possibilities of creator-driven economies.

$SOVRN on Hyperliquid

As one of the first gaming projects to list on Hyperliquid, Sovrun sets a new benchmark for web3 gaming tokens while tapping into a platform built for speed, transparency, and scale.

Winning a spot on Hyperliquid isn’t easy—it requires success in a competitive auction system with only 282 listings available annually. $SOVRN secured its ticker slot for $262,000, leading the way for other notable gaming projects like Mon Protocol and InfiniGods.

Why Hyperliquid’s Features Align with Dynamic Game Economies

Its cutting-edge features like the decentralized onchain order book, the capacity to handle over 100,000 orders per second, and sub-second finality are tailored to meet the demands of dynamic game economies.

Sovrun’s move is a strategic play to access Hyperliquid’s unparalleled liquidity early, gain visibility for its ecosystem, and solidify its position in web3 finance leading the charge in reshaping liquidity for the gaming industry.





Beyond a Spot Listing: Sovrun’s Next Frontier

Securing a listing on HyperLiquid is just the first step as they plan to strategically build fully on-chain gaming within the cutting-edge infrastructure of HyperEVM, an upcoming component of the HyperLiquid ecosystem. Sovrun’s L2 testnet is now fully live, and is one of the first Layer2s on Hyperliquid. By integrating HyperLiquid’s institutional-grade infrastructure with Sovrun's growing platform, the project is setting the stage for a seamless convergence of gaming, blockchain, and financial liquidity.

Sovrun and Virtuals Joint Venture

While the HyperLiquid partnership is turning heads, the joint venture between Virtuals Protocol and Sovrun, known as Ready Gamer, is set to power up gaming by integrating AI-powered experiences into web3 ecosystems. Imagine an RPG where NPCs remember your choices across in-game years, their attitudes shifting dynamically, or a strategy game where AI opponents learn and adapt to your tactics with every session. Virtuals' GAME framework, a decision-making engine enabling AI agents with dynamic interaction, forms the foundation of this collaboration.

Together, Virtuals and Sovrun are delivering unscripted, personalized, and deeply immersive gaming experiences.

Unlocking Autonomous Worlds with Sovrun

Autonomous Worlds (AW), or self-sustaining, player driven ecosystems, are the focus as Sovrun unlocks new dimensions of interaction and scalability, still sorely lacking in the gaming ecosystem. Through Sovrun’s AW architecture, players and creators can shape, grow, and evolve their virtual worlds making them genuine architects of their gaming experiences.

Traditional games struggle with a heavy demand for fresh content, but AW offers a community led model where game elements can be continuously expanded and reshaped by the players themselves. But what exactly does that mean?

The Sovrun Participation Layer allows communities to engage and influence game economies, and Sovrun is acquiring assets of top projects like My Pet Hooligan, Pixels, and Azra Games to name a few. In the crowd-built virtual world EVE Frontier for example, Sovrun developed a system that allowed for the development of eSports ecosystems into the game itself.

Now, by integrating with HyperEVM, tapping into the HyperLiquid ecosystem, and partnering with Virtuals, Sovrun is amplifying its mission to create a self-sustaining ecosystem where creators don’t just participate in autonomous worlds—they build them. This collaboration ensures that Sovrun is not only positioned as a leader in Web3 gaming, but also as a catalyst for the global adoption of decentralized gaming economies. HyperEVM’s ability to support high-scale, on-chain transactions ensures Sovrun’s platform can meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy while the joint venture with Virtuals adds an immersive layer of dynamic interactions set to reshape web3 gaming.

About Sovrun

Sovrun is reimagining gaming by empowering players to own their digital assets and evolve from participants to architects of their virtual worlds. Their ecosystem spans from low-touch innovations like NFTs and token-based ownership, to high-touch experiences such as co-creation within fully onchain games and Autonomous Worlds (AWs).

From asset creation to player-driven economies to permissionlessly building on composable and modular environments, Sovrun pioneers the next era of interactive entertainment where deeper participation, empowerment, and engagement shape the future of gaming.

Contact

Marketing Lead

Tyler Bartels

Sovrun

Saigo@sovrun.org



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63ea3d4e-c22e-4fc2-a8fc-6617854f1724

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfe3ccd9-0ff0-42b3-a237-101a626f633f