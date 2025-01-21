Black Ridge Taps Zen Residential Ltd. for Property and Asset Management Expertise

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Residential Ltd. is proud to collaborate with Black Ridge on their recent acquisition of Secord Landing, a 232-unit apartment complex which is a premium residential project in northwest Edmonton.

Black Ridge is a well-regarded real estate firm known for acquiring and managing properties in major Canadian markets. Branching into Alberta for the first time, Black Ridge has a diverse portfolio that includes apartment buildings, hotels, industrial properties, and new developments.

Mark Kilajian, Vice President of Acquisitions at Black Ridge, prides his company on being a trusted and reliable landlord committed to the quality, security, and cleanliness of its properties. “We strive to make a positive impact in the communities where we operate and are looking forward to providing safe and quality homes to the tenants at Secord Landing,” he said. “We know partnering with Zen Residential Ltd. is the perfect way to ensure these tenants have everything they need.”

AJ Slivinski, President of Zen Residential Ltd., is delighted to oversee the property management and asset management of this inviting Secord Landing property. “By combining Black Ridge’s vision and our expertise in enhancing the resident experience, we anticipate a long-lasting partnership,” he said. “We share a deep commitment to quality homes and high tenant satisfaction.”

For more information please contact Mark Kilajian at mark@black-ridge.ca or contact Zen Residential Ltd. at customerrelations@zenresidential.ca.