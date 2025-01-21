Trustco Caps Year of Efficiency, Strength, and Value - Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income of $11.3 Million; $48.8 Million for the Year

Executive Snapshot:

  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for the fourth quarter 2024:
      • Net income of $11.3 million versus $9.8 million for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Net interest income of $38.9 million, up from $38.6 million compared to the fourth quarter 2023
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.73% versus 0.64% for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 6.70% versus 6.21% for the fourth quarter 2023
  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased 3.6% to 10.84% as of December 31, 2024 from 10.46% as of December 31, 2023
    • Book value per share as of December 31, 2024 was $35.56, up from $33.92 as of December 31, 2023

  • Average Loan and Deposit portfolios continue to grow:

    • On average, total loans were up $104.9 million or 2.1% for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023
    • On average, total deposits were up $31.7 million or 0.6% for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced fourth quarter 2024 net income of $11.3 million or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $9.8 million or $0.52 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2023; and net income of $48.8 million or $2.57 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024, compared to net income of $58.6 million or $3.08 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2023. Average loans increased $104.9 million or 2.1% for the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023.   TrustCo continued to increase the balances of home equity lines of credit (HECLs) outstanding through an aggressive campaign to encourage existing customers to utilize their HECLs in place of higher rate loan products.  The objective is to meet customer needs and encourage increased utilization through existing HECLs.        

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “The story of Trustco Bank for 2024 is one of efficiency, strength, and shareholder value. For the year, we controlled costs, resisted the temptation to chase deposits with rate, improved our already strong capital position, and delivered a meaningful return to our owners in the form of dividends and price appreciation. Year over year, the Company’s quarterly net income, net interest income, return on average assets, and return on average equity all grew. Likewise, credit quality remained impressive and, in classic Home Town Bank fashion, we leveraged customer relationships to create lending volume in the form of home equity loans. We come into 2025 well-capitalized, liquid, and ready to lend.”

Details

Average loans were up $104.9 million, or 2.1%, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans and home equity lines of credit, our primary lending focus, were up $34.9 million, or 0.8%, and $61.0 million, or 17.9%, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans also increased $11.7 million, or 4.3%, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $31.7 million, or 0.6%, for the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits. We believe the increase in time deposits compared to the same period in 2023 continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking, while earning a competitive interest rate. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of Trustco Bank (the “Bank”) through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $38.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $295 thousand, or 0.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, partially offset by lower investment interest income and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 2.15%, down 6 basis points from 2.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.12%, up 1 basis point from 4.11% in the third quarter of 2024, and up 19 basis points from 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.97% in the fourth quarter 2024, up only 3 basis points from 1.94% in the third quarter of 2024, and up from 1.72% in the fourth quarter 2023. The Federal Reserve’s decision in upcoming meetings will have an effect on the Bank’s ability to continue to manage deposit costs. Further reductions should help margin expansion in future quarters. Non-interest expense decreased $666 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2023, consistent with the decline in FTE’s over the last year.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $400 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.97% as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $48.6 million at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2023. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 267.3% at December 31, 2024, compared to 275.0% at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $21.9 million at September 30, 2024 and $17.9 million at December 31, 2023.  

At December 31, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.84%, compared to 10.46% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share at December 31, 2024 was $35.56, up 4.8% compared to $33.92 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 22, 2024. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 645488. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 619481.   The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/773359679, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2024.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the adoption of artificial intelligence tools by us and/or our third-party vendors and service providers; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, including our upcoming annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended
  12/31/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2023
Summary of operations      
   Net interest income $38,902  $38,671  $38,607 
   Provision for credit losses  400   500   1,350 
   Net gains on equity securities  -   23   - 
   Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities  4,409   4,908   4,474 
   Noninterest expense  28,165   26,200   28,831 
   Net income  11,281   12,875   9,848 
       
Per share      
   Net income per share:      
       - Basic $0.59  $0.68  $0.52 
       - Diluted  0.59   0.68   0.52 
   Cash dividends  0.36   0.36   0.36 
   Book value at period end  35.56   35.19   33.92 
   Market price at period end  33.31   33.07   31.05 
       
At period end      
   Full time equivalent employees  737   735   750 
   Full service banking offices  136   138   140 
       
Performance ratios      
   Return on average assets  0.73  0.84  0.64 
   Return on average equity  6.70   7.74   6.21 
   Efficiency ratio (1)  65.03   60.09   66.92 
   Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)  63.93   59.65   60.16 
   Net interest spread  2.15   2.17   2.21 
   Net interest margin  2.60   2.61   2.60 
   Dividend payout ratio  60.70   53.16   69.54 
       
Capital ratios at period end      
   Consolidated equity to assets  10.84  10.95  10.46 
   Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)  10.83  10.94  10.45 
       
Asset quality analysis at period end      
   Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.37  0.38  0.35 
   Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.34   0.36   0.29 
   Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.99   0.99   0.97 
   Coverage ratio (2) 2.7x 2.6x 2.7x
       
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.      
       


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued    
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
  Year Ended
  12/31/24 12/31/23
Summary of operations    
   Net interest income$ 151,939   171,845 
   Provision for credit losses  2,000   1,250 
   Net gains on equity securities  1,383   - 
   Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities  18,451   18,315 
   Noninterest expense  105,727   111,297 
   Net income  48,833   58,646 
     
Per share    
   Net income per share:    
       - Basic$ 2.57   3.08 
       - Diluted  2.57   3.08 
   Cash dividends  1.44   1.44 
   Book value at period end  35.56   33.92 
   Market price at period end  33.31   31.05 
     
Performance ratios    
   Return on average assets  0.80  0.97 
   Return on average equity  7.43   9.46 
   Efficiency ratio (1)  61.55   58.53 
   Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)  61.60   56.72 
   Net interest spread  2.10   2.64 
   Net interest margin  2.54   2.91 
   Dividend payout ratio  56.09   46.71 
     
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.    
     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Interest and dividend income:          
   Interest and fees on loans $53,024  $52,112  $50,660  $49,804  $49,201 
   Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
       U. S. government sponsored enterprises  680   718   909   906   750 
       State and political subdivisions  -   -   1   -   1 
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
          obligations - residential  1,418   1,397   1,451   1,494   1,533 
       Corporate bonds  358   361   362   476   477 
       Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
          participation securities  84   90   94   100   102 
       Other securities  6   2   2   3   3 
   Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  2,546   2,568   2,819   2,979   2,866 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
          obligations - residential  59   62   65   68   70 
   Total interest on held to maturity securities  59   62   65   68   70 
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  152   153   147   152   149 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  6,128   6,174   6,894   6,750   6,354 
   Total interest income  61,909   61,069   60,585   59,753   58,640 
           
Interest expense:          
   Interest on deposits:          
       Interest-bearing checking  397   311   288   240   165 
       Savings  719   770   675   712   707 
       Money market deposit accounts  2,024   2,154   2,228   2,342   2,500 
       Time deposits  19,680   18,969   19,400   19,677   16,460 
   Interest on short-term borrowings  187   194   206   204   201 
   Total interest expense  23,007   22,398   22,797   23,175   20,033 
           
   Net interest income  38,902   38,671   37,788   36,578   38,607 
           
   Less: Provision for credit losses  400   500   500   600   1,350 
   Net interest income after provision for credit losses  38,502   38,171   37,288   35,978   37,257 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income  1,778   2,044   1,609   1,816   1,612 
   Fees for services to customers  2,226   2,482   2,399   2,745   2,563 
   Net gains on equity securities  -   23   1,360   -   - 
   Other  405   382   283   282   299 
      Total noninterest income  4,409   4,931   5,651   4,843   4,474 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
   Salaries and employee benefits  12,068   12,134   12,520   11,427   12,444 
   Net occupancy expense  4,563   4,271   4,375   4,611   4,209 
   Equipment expense  2,404   1,757   1,990   1,738   1,852 
   Professional services  1,782   1,863   1,570   1,460   1,561 
   Outsourced services  3,051   2,551   2,755   2,501   2,532 
   Advertising expense  590   339   466   408   384 
   FDIC and other insurance  1,113   1,112   797   1,094   1,085 
   Other real estate expense (income), net  476   204   16   74   (12)
   Other  2,118   1,969   1,970   1,590   4,776 
      Total noninterest expenses  28,165   26,200   26,459   24,903   28,831 
           
Income before taxes  14,746   16,902   16,480   15,918   12,900 
Income taxes  3,465   4,027   3,929   3,792   3,052 
           
Net income $11,281  $12,875  $12,551  $12,126  $9,848 
           
Net income per common share:          
  - Basic $0.59  $0.68  $0.66  $0.64  $0.52 
           
  - Diluted  0.59   0.68   0.66   0.64   0.52 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands)  19,015   19,010   19,022   19,024   19,024 
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  19,045   19,036   19,033   19,032   19,026 
           


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Year Ended
  12/31/24 12/31/23
Interest and dividend income:    
  Interest and fees on loans$ 205,600   187,456 
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:    
     U. S. government sponsored enterprises  3,213   2,805 
     State and political subdivisions  1   2 
     Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage    
        obligations - residential  5,760   6,146 
     Corporate bonds  1,557   1,987 
     Small Business Administration - guaranteed    
        participation securities  368   437 
     Other securities  13   10 
        Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  10,912   11,387 
     
Interest on held to maturity securities:    
       Mortgage-backed securities-residential  254   296 
   Total interest on held to maturity securities  254   296 
     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  604   500 
     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  25,946   26,567 
   Total interest income  243,316   226,206 
     
Interest expense:    
   Interest on deposits:    
       Interest-bearing checking  1,236   382 
       Savings  2,876   2,531 
       Money market deposit accounts  8,748   7,454 
       Time deposits  77,726   42,985 
   Interest on short-term borrowings  791   1,009 
   Total interest expense  91,377   54,361 
     
   Net interest income  151,939   171,845 
     
   Less: Provision for credit losses  2,000   1,250 
   Net interest income after provision for credit losses  149,939   170,595 
     
Noninterest income:    
Trustco Financial Services income  7,247   6,425 
   Fees for services to customers  9,852   10,648 
   Net gains on equity securities  1,383   - 
   Other  1,352   1,242 
      Total noninterest income  19,834   18,315 
     
Noninterest expenses:    
   Salaries and employee benefits  48,149   51,242 
   Net occupancy expense  17,820   17,427 
   Equipment expense  7,889   7,610 
   Professional services  6,675   6,245 
   Outsourced services  10,858   10,039 
   Advertising expense  1,803   1,878 
   FDIC and other insurance  4,116   4,300 
   Other real estate expense, net  770   524 
   Other  7,647   12,032 
      Total noninterest expenses  105,727   111,297 
     
Income before taxes  64,046   77,613 
Income taxes  15,213   18,967 
     
Net income$ 48,833   58,646 
     
Net income per common share:    
  - Basic$ 2.57   3.08 
     
  - Diluted  2.57   3.08 
     
Average basic shares (in thousands)  19,018   19,024 
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  19,037   19,025 
     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks $47,364  $49,659  $42,193  $44,868  $49,274 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments  594,448   473,306   493,920   564,815   528,730 
        Total cash and cash equivalents  641,812   522,965   536,113   609,683   578,004 
          
Securities available for sale:         
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises  85,617   90,588   106,796   128,854   118,668 
   States and political subdivisions  18   26   26   26   26 
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
      obligations - residential  213,128   222,841   218,311   227,078   237,677 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
      participation securities  14,141   15,171   15,592   16,260   17,186 
   Corporate bonds  44,581   54,327   53,764   53,341   78,052 
   Other securities  700   701   688   682   680 
        Total securities available for sale  358,185   383,654   395,177   426,241   452,289 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
      obligations-residential  5,365   5,636   5,921   6,206   6,458 
        Total held to maturity securities  5,365   5,636   5,921   6,206   6,458 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,507   6,507   6,507   6,203   6,203 
          
Loans:         
   Commercial  286,857   280,261   282,441   279,092   273,515 
   Residential mortgage loans  4,388,302   4,382,674   4,370,640   4,354,369   4,365,063 
   Home equity line of credit  409,261   393,418   370,063   355,879   347,415 
   Installment loans  13,638   14,503   15,168   16,166   16,886 
Loans, net of deferred net costs  5,098,058   5,070,856   5,038,312   5,005,506   5,002,879 
             
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  50,248   49,950   49,772   49,220   48,578 
   Net loans  5,047,810   5,020,906   4,988,540   4,956,286   4,954,301 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net  33,782   33,324   33,466   33,423   34,007 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  36,627   37,958   38,376   39,647   40,542 
Other assets  108,656   98,730   102,544   101,881   96,387 
          
        Total assets $6,238,744  $6,109,680  $6,106,644  $6,179,570  $6,168,191 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
   Demand $762,101  $753,878  $745,227  $742,997  $754,532 
   Interest-bearing checking  1,027,540   988,527   1,029,606   1,020,136   1,015,213 
   Savings accounts  1,086,534   1,092,038   1,144,427   1,155,517   1,179,241 
   Money market deposit accounts  465,049   477,113   517,445   532,611   565,767 
   Time deposits  2,049,759   1,952,635   1,840,262   1,903,908   1,836,024 
      Total deposits  5,390,983   5,264,191   5,276,967   5,355,169   5,350,777 
          
Short-term borrowings  84,781   91,450   89,720   94,374   88,990 
Operating lease liabilities  40,159   41,469   42,026   43,438   44,471 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  46,478   43,549   42,763   37,399   38,668 
          
        Total liabilities  5,562,401   5,440,659   5,451,476   5,530,380   5,522,906 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock  20,097   20,058   20,058   20,058   20,058 
Surplus  258,874   257,644   257,490   257,335   257,181 
Undivided profits  446,503   442,079   436,048   430,346   425,069 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (3,861)  (6,600)  (14,268)  (14,763)  (13,237)
Treasury stock at cost  (45,270)  (44,160)  (44,160)  (43,786)  (43,786)
          
        Total shareholders' equity  676,343   669,021   655,168   649,190   645,285 
           
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,238,744  $6,109,680  $6,106,644  $6,179,570  $6,168,191 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands)  19,020   19,010   19,010   19,024   19,024 
           


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/20249/30/20246/30/20243/31/202412/31/2023
Nonperforming Assets      
       
   New York and other states*      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial $343 $466 $741 $532 $536 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  14,671  15,320  14,992  14,359  14,375 
       Installment  108  163  131  149  151 
   Total non-accrual loans  15,122  15,949  15,864  15,040  15,062 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  -  -  -  -  3 
   Total nonperforming loans  15,122  15,949  15,864  15,040  15,065 
   Other real estate owned  2,175  2,503  2,334  2,334  194 
   Total nonperforming assets $17,297 $18,452 $18,198 $17,374 $15,259 
       
   Florida      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial $- $314 $314 $314 $314 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  3,656  3,176  2,985  2,921  2,272 
       Installment  22  5  22  -  15 
   Total non-accrual loans  3,678  3,495  3,321  3,235  2,601 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  -  -  -  -  - 
   Total nonperforming loans  3,678  3,495  3,321  3,235  2,601 
   Other real estate owned  -  -  -  -  - 
   Total nonperforming assets $3,678 $3,495 $3,321 $3,235 $2,601 
       
   Total      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial $343 $780 $1,055 $846 $850 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  18,327  18,496  17,977  17,280  16,647 
       Installment  130  168  153  149  166 
   Total non-accrual loans  18,800  19,444  19,185  18,275  17,663 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  -  -  -  -  3 
   Total nonperforming loans  18,800  19,444  19,185  18,275  17,666 
   Other real estate owned  2,175  2,503  2,334  2,334  194 
   Total nonperforming assets $20,975 $21,947 $21,519 $20,609 $17,860 
       
       
Quarterly Net Chargeoffs (Recoveries)       
       
   New York and other states*      
   Commercial $62 $65 $- $- $- 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (316) 104  (74) (78) 219 
   Installment  41  11  (2) 36  23 
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(213)$180 $(76)$(42)$242 
       
   Florida      
   Commercial $314 $- $- $- $- 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  -  -  17  -  - 
   Installment  1  42  7  -  6 
      Total net chargeoffs $315 $42 $24 $- $6 
       
   Total      
   Commercial $376 $65 $- $- $- 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (316) 104  (57) (78) 219 
   Installment  42  53  5  36  29 
      Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $102 $222 $(52)$(42)$248 
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1) $18,800 $19,444 $19,185 $18,275 $17,666 
Total nonperforming assets (1)  20,975  21,947  21,519  20,609  17,860 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)  102  222  (52) (42) 248 
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)  50,248  49,950  49,772  49,220  48,578 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.37% 0.38% 0.38% 0.37% 0.35%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.34% 0.36% 0.35% 0.33% 0.29%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.99% 0.99% 0.99% 0.98% 0.97%
Coverage ratio (1)  267.3% 256.9% 259.4% 269.3% 275.0%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)  0.01% 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 123.2x56.3xN/AN/A49.0x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
       


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2023 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises $88,125  $6803.09% $125,572  $7502.39%
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential  238,771   1,4182.36   267,341   1,5332.28 
   State and political subdivisions  23   -6.35   32   16.62 
   Corporate bonds  50,025   3582.86   80,207   4772.38 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
      participation securities  15,693   842.15   18,990   1022.15 
   Other  700   63.43   689   31.74 
             
          Total securities available for sale  393,337   2,5462.59   492,831   2,8662.33 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  504,458   6,1284.83   461,889   6,3545.46 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential  5,501   594.31   6,591   704.25 
             
          Total held to maturity securities  5,501   594.31   6,591   704.25 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,507   1529.34   6,203   1499.61 
             
Commercial loans  285,303   3,8695.42   273,622   3,5895.25 
Residential mortgage loans  4,388,567   42,4863.87   4,353,660   40,0093.68 
Home equity lines of credit  401,636   6,4226.36   340,670   5,3386.22 
Installment loans  13,741   2477.14   16,359   2656.44 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  5,089,247   53,0244.16   4,984,311   49,2013.94 
             
          Total interest earning assets  5,999,050  $61,9094.12   5,951,825  $58,6403.93 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (50,342)      (47,458)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  190,341       169,791     
             
             
Total assets $6,139,049      $6,074,158     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
  Interest bearing checking accounts $994,786  $3970.16% $1,004,744  $1650.07%
  Money market accounts  469,784   2,0241.71   586,025   2,5001.69 
  Savings  1,085,952   7190.26   1,205,388   7070.23 
  Time deposits  2,000,563   19,6803.91   1,720,871   16,4603.79 
             
    Total interest bearing deposits  4,551,085   22,8201.99   4,517,028   19,8321.74 
Short-term borrowings  84,136   1870.88   92,529   2010.86 
             
   Total interest bearing liabilities  4,635,221  $23,0071.97   4,609,557  $20,0331.72 
             
Demand deposits  751,747       754,078     
Other liabilities  82,738       81,297     
Shareholders' equity  669,343       629,226     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,139,049      $6,074,158     
             
Net interest income   $38,902     $38,607  
             
Net interest spread    2.15%    2.21%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.60%    2.60%
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Year Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2023 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises  $105,729   3,2133.04%  $121,574   2,8052.31%
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential  247,466   5,7602.33   275,565   6,1462.23 
   State and political subdivisions  25   16.69   33   26.71 
   Corporate bonds  58,447   1,5572.66   82,865   1,9872.40 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
      participation securities  17,003   3682.17   20,410   4372.14 
   Other  698   131.86   686   101.46 
             
          Total securities available for sale  429,368   10,9122.54   501,133   11,3872.27 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  493,546   25,9465.26   521,021   26,5675.10 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential  5,916   2544.29   7,053   2964.20 
             
          Total held to maturity securities  5,916   2544.29   7,053   2964.20 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,389   6049.45   6,018   5008.31 
             
Commercial loans  280,566   15,1015.38   255,666   13,3065.20 
Residential mortgage loans  4,370,582   165,5333.79   4,290,241   154,2353.60 
Home equity lines of credit  374,841   23,9446.39   313,914   18,9366.03 
Installment loans  14,926   1,0226.85   15,345   9796.38 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  5,040,915   205,6004.08   4,875,166   187,4563.84 
             
          Total interest earning assets  5,976,134   243,3164.07   5,910,391   226,2063.83 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (49,648)      (46,971)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  188,748       172,641     
             
             
Total assets  $6,115,234       $6,036,061     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
  Interest bearing checking accounts  $998,501   1,2360.12%  $1,067,972   3820.04%
  Money market accounts  509,409   8,7481.72   606,230   7,4541.23 
  Savings  1,128,190   2,8760.25   1,323,995   2,5310.19 
  Time deposits  1,911,116   77,7264.07   1,437,336   42,9852.99 
             
   Total interest bearing deposits  4,547,216   90,5861.99   4,435,533   53,3521.20 
Short-term borrowings  89,707   7910.88   114,639   1,0090.88 
             
   Total interest bearing liabilities  4,636,923   91,3771.97   4,550,172   54,3611.19 
             
Demand deposits  738,816       784,021     
Other liabilities  82,398       81,656     
Shareholders' equity  657,097       620,212     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $6,115,234       $6,036,061     
             
Net interest income    151,939      171,845  
             
Net interest spread    2.10%    2.64%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.54%    2.91%
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, strategic branch closing costs, and a non-recurring expense related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding gain/loss on the disposal of assets from strategic branch closures from this calculation and net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION        
         
(dollars in thousands)        
(Unaudited)        
  12/31/20249/30/202412/31/2023    
Tangible Book Value Per Share        
         
Equity (GAAP) $676,343 $669,021 $645,285     
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553     
   Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $675,790 $668,468 $644,732     
         
Shares outstanding  19,020  19,010  19,024     
Tangible book value per share  35.53  35.16  33.89     
Book value per share  35.56  35.19  33.92     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,238,744 $6,109,680 $6,168,191     
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553     
   Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,238,191 $6,109,127 $6,167,638     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.83% 10.94% 10.45%    
Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.84% 10.95% 10.46%    
         
  Three months ended Year Ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 12/31/20249/30/20246/30/202412/31/2023 12/31/202412/31/2023
         
Net interest income (GAAP)A$38,902 $38,671 $37,788 $38,607  $151,939 $171,845 
Non-interest income (GAAP)B 4,409  4,931  5,651  4,474   19,834  18,315 
Add: Non-recurring lossC -  -  -  101   -  101 
Less: Net gains on equity securitiesD -  23  1,360  -   1,383  - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)E$43,311 $43,579 $42,079 $43,182  $170,390 $190,261 
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)F$28,165 $26,200 $26,459 $28,831  $105,727 $111,297 
Less: Branch closure expenseG -  -  -  114   -  114 
Less: Non-recurring expensesH -  -  -  2,750   -  2,750 
Less: Other real estate expense (income), netI 476  204  16  (12)  770  524 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)J$27,689 $25,996 $26,443 $25,979  $104,957 $107,909 
         
Efficiency Ratio(F)/(A+B) 65.03% 60.09% 60.91% 66.92%  61.55% 58.53%
Adjusted Efficiency RatioJ/E 63.93% 59.65% 62.84% 60.16%  61.60% 56.72%
         