AdCare Rhode Island Welcomes Community to Free Educational Event on the Use of Medications to Treat Addiction

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to Rhode Island’s ongoing addiction and overdose crisis, AdCare Rhode Island , a leading provider of substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment in New England, will be hosting a free community event on medication-assisted treatment (MAT). In 2023 alone, more than 400 people in the state died from unintentional overdoses and last month the Rhode Island Health Department issued an overdose spike alert in Woonsocket.

The community event will take place at 6 pm at AdCare Rhode Island’s residential facility, located at 1950 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852.

“While we have seen some progress in reducing overdose deaths in the state, we are still losing far too many people to a treatable disease,” said Dr. Michael Coburn, AdCare Rhode Island’s Medical Director. “We want to empower our community with life-saving knowledge. Medication-assisted treatment has been shown to significantly reduce substance use and the risk of overdose, yet persistent stigma and misconceptions deter many from seeking this effective treatment.”

Dr. Michael Coburn will lead the evening’s discussion and will provide in-depth insights into each addiction treatment medication and will answer questions from community members. Dr. Coburn will also address common myths around the effectiveness and suitability of addiction medications for individuals with opioid and alcohol use disorders.

The event is open to the public, and no RSVP is required, making it readily accessible for anyone interested in learning how these medications can support long-term recovery for themselves or a loved one.

“We are committed to providing our community with the resources and knowledge necessary to effectively manage substance use disorders,” said Sarah Horgan, Executive Director of AdCare Rhode Island. “We are excited to offer this type of educational session for those who are navigating the complex landscape of addiction treatment. Our goal is to arm individuals and families with information that can help them make informed decisions about their healthcare.”

About AdCare Rhode Island:

AdCare Rhode Island is a leading treatment facility dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care for those struggling with addiction. With a focus on innovative therapies and patient-centered treatment plans, AdCare Rhode Island aims to support individuals on their journey to recovery. For information about AdCare Rhode Island, please visit adcare.com/locations/rhode-island .

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

Alautieri@contactaac.com