Sanara MedTech Inc. Expands Executive Leadership Team with New Appointments

Elizabeth Taylor Appointed Chief Financial Officer;

Michael McNeil Appointed Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Administrative Officer

FORT WORTH, TX, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets, announced today the expansion of the Company’s executive leadership team with new appointments.

Elizabeth Taylor has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Taylor succeeds Michael McNeil, who has been appointed to serve as Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. The appointments were effective as of January 15, 2025.

“We are pleased to expand our leadership team with these key appointments,” stated Ron Nixon, Sanara’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “Elizabeth possesses over 25 years of financial experience, with a career history that includes prior positions as Chief Financial Officer of a medical device company focused on the treatment of wounds, Chief Operating Officer of multiple hedge funds, and as a member of the investment team at a leading private equity firm. Her combination of industry and Wall Street experience will complement the strengths of our existing finance and accounting teams, building upon the outstanding accomplishments made by Mike McNeil, who will lead financial reporting and accounting policy as Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. We welcome Elizabeth to Sanara and look forward to leveraging her expertise and insight as we continue our next phase of growth and development as an organization.”

“Sanara has established an impressive track record of sales performance and operational progress over the past five years, and remains well-positioned in the market with multiple opportunities to drive strong, sustained growth going forward,” stated Elizabeth Taylor, Sanara’s CFO. “I am excited to join the Company during this important stage in its development, and look forward to contributing to its future success as we continue to penetrate our large addressable market opportunity in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets.”

Ms. Taylor joins Sanara from Imbed Biosciences, a privately held medical device company developing and commercializing innovative solutions to improve wound care. She served as its Chief Financial Officer from 2023 to 2025, where she was responsible for budgeting, forecasting and financial analysis, and as a member of its board of directors from 2018 to 2023. Beginning in 2011, Ms. Taylor previously worked as an umbrella financial advisor for family offices and high-net worth clients at Burnett Taylor Consulting, LLC, which she founded and managed.

From 2008 to 2010, Ms. Taylor served as Chief Operating Officer of PioneerPath Capital, an alternative asset manager and incubation platform within Citadel, a global investment firm. Ms. Taylor was responsible for the platform’s launch and business management, including overseeing all internal accounting, budgeting and management reporting functions. She was Chief Operating Officer of Tala Investments, L.P., a value-focused hedge fund, from 2005 to 2008. Prior to Tala Investments, Ms. Taylor worked for Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL), a private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market growth companies, joining the firm as an investment analyst for the firm’s $12 billion private equity fund.

Ms. Taylor holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Princeton University.

