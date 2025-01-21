Goodfood Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated November 26, 2024, were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominees In Favor

(#) In Favor

(%) Against

(#) Against

(%) Jonathan Ferrari 33,328,457 99.78 74,080 0.22 Neil Cuggy 33,333,607 99.79 68,930 0.21 Donald Olds 33,354,704 99.86 47,833 0.14 Terry Yanofsky 33,359,292 99.87 43,245 0.13 John Khabbaz 33,376,226 99.92 26,311 0.08



Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of shareholders for Fiscal 2025. The voting results are as follows:

In Favor (#) In Favor

(%) Withheld

(#) Withheld

(%) 35,136,485 99.98 7,939 0.02



ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world-class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. Goodfood is passionate about connecting its partner farms and suppliers to its customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Quebec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

