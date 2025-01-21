LXP Industrial Trust Announces Final 2024 Dividend Allocation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced its final 2024 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 can be found in the investor’s section on LXP’s website at https://ir.lxp.com/stock-info/tax-documents/form-8937/default.aspx.

Common Shares Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends ( 1) Qualified

Dividends ( 2 ) Total Capital

Gain

Distribution ( 3 ) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (4) Nondividend

Distributions ( 5 ) Section 199A

Dividends (2) 12/29/2023 01/16/2024 $0.130000 $0.072340 $0.000000 $0.054050 $0.021230 $0.003610 $0.072340 03/28/2024 04/15/2024 $0.130000 $0.072340 $0.000000 $0.054050 $0.021230 $0.003610 $0.072340 06/28/2024 07/15/2024 $0.130000 $0.072340 $0.000000 $0.054050 $0.021230 $0.003610 $0.072340 09/30/2024 10/15/2024 $0.130000 $0.072340 $0.000000 $0.054050 $0.021230 $0.003610 $0.072340 Form 1099 - Div Box 1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5





Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends ( 1) Qualified

Dividends (2) Total Capital

Gain

Distributions ( 3 ) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (4) Nondividend

Distributions (5) Section 199A

Dividends (2) 01/31/2024 02/15/2024 $0.812500 $0.465030 $0.000000 $0.347470 $0.136500 $0 $0.465030

04/30/2024 05/15/2024 $0.812500 $0.465030 $0.000000 $0.347470 $0.136500 $0 $0.465030

07/31/2024 08/15/2024 $0.812500 $0.465030 $0.000000 $0.347470 $0.136500 $0 $0.465030

10/31/2024 11/15/2024 $0.812500 $0.465030 $0.000000 $0.347470 $0.136500 $0 $0.465030

Form 1099 - Div Box 1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5

____________________________________________________________________________________

(1) 9.41% of these amounts are also reported as Section 897 ordinary dividends attributable to dispositions of U.S. Real Property Interests (Box 2e).

(2) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

(3) These amounts are also reported as Section 897 capital gain attributable to dispositions of U.S. Real Property Interests (Box 2f). In addition, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as Total Capital Gain Distributions (Box 2a) are from sales of assets that generated Section 1231 gains. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

(4) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in Box 2a.

(5) Return of Capital.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in target markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com .

