Elme Communities Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2024 Dividend Distribution

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) announced the income tax treatment of its 2024 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Elme Communities dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend

Paid Date Gross Distribution

Per Share Ordinary Taxable

Income Per Share

Section 199A

Dividends Per Share

Capital Gains

Per Share (Return of Capital)

Non-Taxable

Distribution Per Share 1/4/2024 $0.18000 $0.01911 $0.01911 $0.01898 $0.14191 4/3/2024 $0.18000 $0.01911 $0.01911 $0.01898 $0.14191 7/3/2024 $0.18000 $0.01911 $0.01911 $0.01898 $0.14191 10/3/2024 $0.18000 $0.01911 $0.01911 $0.01898 $0.14191 TOTALS: $0.72000 $0.07644 $0.07644 $0.07592 $0.56764 100.00% 10.616% 10.616% 10.547% 78.837%



About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Amy Hopkins

202-774-3253

ahopkins@elmecommunities.com