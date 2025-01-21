Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for Regency Centers 2024 Distributions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2024 distributions to holders of its Common and Preferred stock.

Regency Centers Corporation:



Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2024 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution (2) Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 12/14/2023 1/3/2024 $0.670000 $0.128000 $0.127078 $0.000000 $0.127078 $0.000922 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000596 $0.000000 3/13/2024 4/3/2024 $0.670000 $0.670000 $0.665176 $0.000000 $0.665176 $0.004824 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.003122 $0.000000 6/12/2024 7/3/2024 $0.670000 $0.670000 $0.665176 $0.000000 $0.665176 $0.004824 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.003122 $0.000000 9/12/2024 10/3/2024 $0.670000 $0.670000 $0.665176 $0.000000 $0.665176 $0.004824 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.003122 $0.000000 12/16/2024 1/3/2025 $0.705000 $0.705000 $0.699924 $0.000000 $0.699924 $0.005076 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.003285 $0.000000 TOTALS $3.385000 $2.843000 $2.822530 $0.000000 $2.822530 $0.020470 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.013247 $0.000000 Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred: Symbol REGCP CUSIP #: 758849889 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2024 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution (2) Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 1/16/2024 1/31/2024 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.387813 $0.000000 $0.387813 $0.002812 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.001820 $0.000000 4/15/2024 4/30/2024 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.387813 $0.000000 $0.387813 $0.002812 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.001820 $0.000000 7/16/2024 7/31/2024 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.387813 $0.000000 $0.387813 $0.002812 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.001820 $0.000000 10/16/2024 10/31/2024 $0.390625 $0.390625 $0.387813 $0.000000 $0.387813 $0.002812 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.001820 $0.000000 TOTALS $1.562500 $1.562500 $1.551252 $0.000000 $1.551252 $0.011248 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.007280 $0.000000 Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred:Symbol REGCO CUSIP #: 758849871 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2024 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution (2) Unrecapt Section 1250 Gain Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 1/16/2024 1/31/2024 $0.367200 $0.367200 $0.364556 $0.000000 $0.364556 $0.002644 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.001711 $0.000000 4/15/2024 4/30/2024 $0.367200 $0.367200 $0.364556 $0.000000 $0.364556 $0.002644 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.001711 $0.000000 7/16/2024 7/31/2024 $0.367200 $0.367200 $0.364556 $0.000000 $0.364556 $0.002644 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.001711 $0.000000 10/16/2024 10/31/2024 $0.367200 $0.367200 $0.364556 $0.000000 $0.364556 $0.002644 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.001711 $0.000000 TOTALS $1.468800 $1.468800 $1.458224 $0.000000 $1.458224 $0.010576 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.006844 $0.000000





(1) This amount represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in Ordinary Dividends. (2) Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.” Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), the “One Year Amounts Disclosure” is 100% of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and “Three Year Disclosure” is 64.75% of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder.



Please note, of the $0.67000 per share dividend declared for Common holders of record on December 14, 2023 and paid on January 3, 2024, $0.54200 was reported for income tax purposes in 2023 with the remaining $0.12800 reported for tax year 2024 as set forth in the above table.

Of the $0.70500 per share dividend declared for the Common holders of record on December 16, 2024 and paid on January 3, 2025, $0.70500 is reported for income tax purposes in 2024.

This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting related to distributions made by the Company. It represents the Company’s understanding of the U.S. federal income tax laws and regulations and does not constitute tax advice. It does not purport to be complete or to describe the consequences that may apply to specific types of shareholders. Shareholders should review the tax statements that they will receive from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information posted. Tax treatment of 2024 distributions is not necessarily indicative of taxability of future distributions, as tax treatment may change from year to year. The information provided herein should not be construed as tax advice or relied upon as such, and shareholders are strongly encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to tax treatment of the Company's distributions specific to their individual situations.

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy

904 598 7616

ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.