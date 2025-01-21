Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full Year Net Income

 | Source: Wintrust Financial Corporation Wintrust Financial Corporation

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $695.0 million or $10.31 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $622.6 million or $9.58 per diluted common share for the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled a record $1.0 billion, compared to $959.5 million for the same period of 2023.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $185.4 million or $2.63 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $170.0 million or $2.47 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $270.1 million as compared to $255.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our 2024 results, including record net income for the full year 2024. The Company exhibited consistently strong organic loan and deposit growth throughout 2024 and expanded our geographic footprint into the west Michigan market through the acquisition of Macatawa Bank Corporation (“Macatawa”). We enter 2025 with great momentum in our efforts to further expand the franchise.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane emphasized, “Net interest margin in the fourth quarter was unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2024. Our relative neutral sensitivity to further interest rate changes should allow our net interest margin to remain in the 3.50% range as we move forward into 2025 given the current market consensus outlook. Stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth should result in further net interest income growth in 2025. Focusing on building long term franchise value, growth of net interest income, disciplined expense control and maintaining our consistent credit standards remain our priorities in 2025.”

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by approximately $1.0 billion, or 8% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 9% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $1.1 billion, or 7% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $502.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to average earning asset growth.
    • Net interest margin remained at 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
    • Mortgage banking revenue included a net negative fair value mark of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net negative fair value mark of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. See Table 16 for details.
    • Net losses on investment securities totaling $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 related primarily to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net gains of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:
    • The Macatawa Bank acquisition added approximately $15.8 million of total operating expenses, including $4.8 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to approximately $10.1 million of total operating expenses, including $3.0 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization in the third quarter of 2024. The additional expense is attributable to one additional month of recognized expenses for Macatawa in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.
    • Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 which included a one-time Macatawa acquisition-related Day 1 provision of approximately $15.5 million.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $15.9 million or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $26.7 million or 23 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2024.

Mr. Crane noted, “A stable net interest margin coupled with earning asset growth resulted in record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 as we grew our net interest income by $22.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The company continued its consistent, strong loan growth as loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit prospects, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 9% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024 outpaced loan growth which resulted in our loans to deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.5%. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $670.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and comprised 22% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and build long-term franchise value.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics improved for the second consecutive quarter, ending 2024 with overall stable credit quality. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans on an annualized basis improved, with the fourth quarter of 2024 being the low point for the year. Prudent credit management and disciplined underwriting standards continue to support low losses in the portfolios. Non-performing loans also improved in the second half of 2024, with the fourth quarter of 2024 non-performing loans being 0.36% of total loans. Improvement has been experienced in our commercial real estate portfolio, where consistent in-depth reviews of the portfolio have led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits. Total non-performing assets, at 0.30% of total assets at year-end, remained consistent with the same level at the end of the third quarter. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe that the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “We are proud of our results in 2024 and believe we are well-positioned to continue our momentum into the new year. We have successfully reduced our asset sensitivity, leaving us well positioned to deliver improved results independent of interest rate changes. We remain focused on winning new business, expanding our franchise and improving our position in the markets we serve.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-8 illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c23147f-25a8-47d1-b395-94398cec535c

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $1.0 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was diversified across nearly all loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Strong organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 enabled the Company to reduce brokered funding reliance by $482 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $671 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased to 22% at December 31, 2024, compared to 21% as of September 30, 2024. The Company's loans to deposits ratio was 91.5% on December 31, 2024 as compared to 91.6% as of September 30, 2024.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $525.1 million, an increase of $22.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The $22.6 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $2.6 billion increase in average earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2024, unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 24 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a 22 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined seven basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to a reduced rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. These declines were offset by a 31 basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 31 basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a 33 basis point decline in rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024, relatively unchanged compared to $436.2 million as of September 30, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $17.0 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $22.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to the Day 1 provision for credit losses of approximately $15.5 million related to the Macatawa acquisition recognized in the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $15.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $10.8 million as compared to $26.7 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 23 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $193.9 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $193.4 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $170.8 million and comprised 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024, as compared to $179.7 million and 0.38% of total loans at September 30, 2024. The decrease in non-performing loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. Approximately $0.6 million of additional wealth management revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 relates to one additional month of Macatawa results included in the current quarter. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a change in net fair value marks, a $5.5 million impact. Partially offsetting the positive fair value impact was a decrease in operational mortgage banking revenue of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized $18.9 million in service charges on deposits accounts in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The $2.4 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increased commercial account analysis fees.

The Company incurred $2.8 million in net losses on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $3.2 million in net gains in the third quarter of 2024. The net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily the result of unrealized losses on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

Fees from covered call options increased by $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Other income decreased by $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to unfavorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments of $1.4 million and a variety of other smaller miscellaneous revenue declines.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expenses totaled $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing $7.9 million as compared to $360.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The additional expense is attributable to one additional month of recognized expenses for Macatawa in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Macatawa acquisition accounted for approximately $5.7 million of the increase, which included $1.8 million in additional amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $872,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The $872,000 increase is primarily related to increased salaries expense due to the Macatawa acquisition impacting the fourth quarter of 2024 for three months as compared to two months in the third quarter of 2024 as well as increased employee insurance costs in the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Software and equipment expense increased $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to software expense relating to upgrading and maintenance of information technology and security infrastructure as well as the Macatawa acquisition.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $13.1 million, which is a $5.1 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

Professional fees expense totaled $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.

The Company recorded net OREO expense of $397,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net OREO income of $938,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The net OREO income in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of realized gains on sales of OREO. Net OREO expenses also include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $67.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to $62.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 26.95% in the third quarter of 2024.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the community banking unit increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a change in net fair value marks, a $5.5 million impact. Partially offsetting the positive fair value impact was a decrease in operational mortgage banking revenue of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2025.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. Average balances increased by $11.6 million, as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2024 as compared to $3.7 billion as of September 30, 2024. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up slightly as compared to the third quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.5 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had carrying values of approximately $2.7 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.4 billion in loans. As of December 31, 2024, the Company recorded preliminary goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase. The initial purchase accounting for the acquisition, in accordance with GAAP, for this business combination is not finalized and is therefore subject to change.

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or (1)
basis point (bp) change from
3rd Quarter
2024		 % or
basis point (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2023
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 
Net income $185,362  $170,001  $123,480 9 % 50 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)  270,060   255,043   208,151 6   30  
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.63   2.47   1.87 6   41  
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.45   0.45   0.40    13  
Net revenue (3)  638,599   615,730   570,803 4   12  
Net interest income  525,148   502,583   469,974 4   12  
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.49%  3.62% bps (13)bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  3.51   3.51   3.64    (13) 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.60   1.62   1.89 (2)  (29) 
Return on average assets  1.16   1.11   0.89 5   27  
Return on average common equity  11.82   11.63   9.93 19   189  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)  14.29   13.92   11.73 37   256  
At end of period           
Total assets $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $56,259,934 7 % 15 %
Total loans (5)  48,055,037   47,067,447   42,131,831 8   14  
Total deposits  52,512,349   51,404,966   45,397,170 9   16  
Total shareholders’ equity  6,344,297   6,399,714   5,399,526 (3)  17  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933  $56,259,934    
Total loans (1)  48,055,037   47,067,447   44,675,531   43,230,706   42,131,831    
Total deposits  52,512,349   51,404,966   48,049,026   46,448,858   45,397,170    
Total shareholders’ equity  6,344,297   6,399,714   5,536,628   5,436,400   5,399,526    
Selected Statements of Income Data:             
Net interest income $525,148  $502,583  $470,610  $464,194  $469,974 $1,962,535  $1,837,864 
Net revenue (2)  638,599   615,730   591,757   604,774   570,803  2,450,860   2,271,970 
Net income  185,362   170,001   152,388   187,294   123,480  695,045   622,626 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)  270,060   255,043   251,404   271,629   208,151  1,048,136   959,471 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.68   2.51   2.35   2.93   1.90  10.47   9.72 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.63   2.47   2.32   2.89   1.87  10.31   9.58 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.45   0.45   0.45   0.45   0.40  1.80   1.60 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:             
Performance Ratios:             
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.49%  3.50%  3.57%  3.62% 3.51%  3.66%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  3.51   3.51   3.52   3.59   3.64  3.53   3.68 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.71   0.74   0.85   1.02   0.73  0.82   0.81 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.31   2.36   2.38   2.41   2.62  2.36   2.45 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.60   1.62   1.53   1.39   1.89  1.54   1.64 
Return on average assets  1.16   1.11   1.07   1.35   0.89  1.17   1.16 
Return on average common equity  11.82   11.63   11.61   14.42   9.93  12.32   12.90 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)  14.29   13.92   13.49   16.75   11.73  14.58   15.23 
Average total assets $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695  $55,017,075 $59,416,909  $53,529,506 
Average total shareholders’ equity  6,418,403   5,990,429   5,450,173   5,440,457   5,066,196  5,826,940   5,023,153 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  91.9%  93.8%  95.1%  94.5%  92.9% 93.8%  93.1%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  91.5   91.6   93.0   93.1   92.8    
Common Share Data at end of period:             
Market price per common share $124.71  $108.53  $98.56  $104.39  $92.75    
Book value per common share  89.21   90.06   82.97   81.38   81.43    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)  75.39   76.15   72.01   70.40   70.33    
Common shares outstanding  66,495,227   66,481,543   61,760,139   61,736,715   61,243,626    
Other Data at end of period:             
Common equity to assets ratio  9.1%  9.4%  8.6%  8.7%  8.9%   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)  7.8   8.1   7.5   7.6   7.7    
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)  9.4   9.6   9.3   9.4   9.3    
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.6   10.6   10.3   10.3   10.3    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)  9.9   9.8   9.5   9.5   9.4    
Total capital ratio (5)  12.2   12.2   12.1   12.2   12.1    
Allowance for credit losses (6) $437,060  $436,193  $437,560  $427,504  $427,612    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.91%  0.93%  0.98%  0.99%  1.01%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  16   16   15   15   15    
Banking offices  205   203   177   176   174    

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $452,017  $725,465  $415,462  $379,825  $423,404 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  6,519   5,663   62   61   60 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  4,409,753   3,648,117   2,824,314   2,131,077   2,084,323 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  4,141,482   3,912,232   4,329,957   4,387,598   3,502,915 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,613,263   3,677,420   3,755,924   3,810,015   3,856,916 
Trading account securities  4,072   3,472   4,134   2,184   4,707 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  215,412   125,310   112,173   119,777   139,268 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  281,407   266,908   256,495   224,657   205,003 
Brokerage customer receivables  18,102   16,662   13,682   13,382   10,592 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  331,261   461,067   411,851   339,884   292,722 
Loans, net of unearned income  48,055,037   47,067,447   44,675,531   43,230,706   42,131,831 
Allowance for loan losses  (364,017)  (360,279)  (363,719)  (348,612)  (344,235)
Net loans  47,691,020   46,707,168   44,311,812   42,882,094   41,787,596 
Premises, software and equipment, net  779,130   772,002   722,295   744,769   748,966 
Lease investments, net  278,264   270,171   275,459   283,557   281,280 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,739,334   1,721,090   1,671,334   1,580,142   1,551,899 
Trade date securities receivable     551,031         690,722 
Goodwill  796,942   800,780   655,955   656,181   656,672 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  121,690   123,866   20,607   21,730   22,889 
Total assets $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933  $56,259,934 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $11,410,018  $10,739,132  $10,031,440  $9,908,183  $10,420,401 
Interest-bearing  41,102,331   40,665,834   38,017,586   36,540,675   34,976,769 
Total deposits  52,512,349   51,404,966   48,049,026   46,448,858   45,397,170 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,151,309   3,171,309   3,176,309   2,676,751   2,326,071 
Other borrowings  534,803   647,043   606,579   575,408   645,813 
Subordinated notes  298,283   298,188   298,113   437,965   437,866 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,785,061   1,613,638   1,861,295   1,747,985   1,799,922 
Total liabilities  58,535,371   57,388,710   54,244,888   52,140,533   50,860,408 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  66,560   66,546   61,825   61,798   61,269 
Surplus  2,482,561   2,470,228   1,964,645   1,954,532   1,943,806 
Treasury stock  (6,153)  (6,098)  (5,760)  (5,757)  (2,217)
Retained earnings  3,897,164   3,748,715   3,615,616   3,498,475   3,345,399 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (508,335)  (292,177)  (512,198)  (485,148)  (361,231)
Total shareholders’ equity  6,344,297   6,399,714   5,536,628   5,436,400   5,399,526 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933  $56,259,934 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$789,038  $794,163  $749,812  $710,341 $694,943 $3,043,354  $2,540,952 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,623   6,233   5,434   4,146  4,318  21,436   16,791 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 46,256   32,608   19,731   16,658  21,762  115,253   78,978 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 53   277   17   19  578  366   1,806 
Investment securities 67,066   69,592   69,779   69,678  68,237  276,115   238,587 
Trading account securities 6   11   13   18  15  48   41 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,157   5,451   4,974   4,478  3,792  20,060   14,912 
Brokerage customer receivables 302   269   219   175  203  965   1,047 
Total interest income 913,501   908,604   849,979   805,513  793,848  3,477,597   2,893,114 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 346,388   362,019   335,703   299,532  285,390  1,343,642   906,470 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,050   26,254   24,797   22,048  18,316  99,149   72,286 
Interest on other borrowings 7,519   9,013   8,700   9,248  9,557  34,480   35,280 
Interest on subordinated notes 3,733   3,712   5,185   5,487  5,522  18,117   22,024 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,663   5,023   4,984   5,004  5,089  19,674   19,190 
Total interest expense 388,353   406,021   379,369   341,319  323,874  1,515,062   1,055,250 
Net interest income 525,148   502,583   470,610   464,194  469,974  1,962,535   1,837,864 
Provision for credit losses 16,979   22,334   40,061   21,673  42,908  101,047   114,390 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 508,169   480,249   430,549   442,521  427,066  1,861,488   1,723,474 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 38,775   37,224   35,413   34,815  33,275  146,227   130,607 
Mortgage banking 20,452   15,974   29,124   27,663  7,433  93,213   83,073 
Service charges on deposit accounts 18,864   16,430   15,546   14,811  14,522  65,651   55,250 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,835)  3,189   (4,282)  1,326  2,484  (2,602)  1,525 
Fees from covered call options 2,305   988   2,056   4,847  4,679  10,196   21,863 
Trading (losses) gains, net (113)  (130)  70   677  (505) 504   1,142 
Operating lease income, net 15,327   15,335   13,938   14,110  14,162  58,710   53,298 
Other 20,676   24,137   29,282   42,331  24,779  116,426   87,348 
Total non-interest income 113,451   113,147   121,147   140,580  100,829  488,325   434,106 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 212,133   211,261   198,541   195,173  193,971  817,108   748,013 
Software and equipment 34,258   31,574   29,231   27,731  27,779  122,794   104,632 
Operating lease equipment 10,263   10,518   10,834   10,683  10,694  42,298   42,363 
Occupancy, net 20,597   19,945   19,585   19,086  18,102  79,213   77,068 
Data processing 10,957   9,984   9,503   9,292  8,892  39,736   38,800 
Advertising and marketing 13,097   18,239   17,436   13,040  17,166  61,812   65,075 
Professional fees 11,334   9,783   9,967   9,553  8,768  40,637   34,758 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 5,773   4,042   1,122   1,158  1,356  12,095   5,498 
FDIC insurance 10,640   10,512   10,429   14,537  43,677  46,118   71,102 
OREO expenses, net 397   (938)  (259)  392  (1,559) (408)  (1,528)
Other 39,090   35,767   33,964   32,500  33,806  141,321   126,718 
Total non-interest expense 368,539   360,687   340,353   333,145  362,652  1,402,724   1,312,499 
Income before taxes 253,081   232,709   211,343   249,956  165,243  947,089   845,081 
Income tax expense 67,719   62,708   58,955   62,662  41,763  252,044   222,455 
Net income$185,362  $170,001  $152,388  $187,294 $123,480 $695,045  $622,626 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991  6,991  27,964   27,964 
Net income applicable to common shares$178,371  $163,010  $145,397  $180,303 $116,489 $667,081  $594,662 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.68  $2.51  $2.35  $2.93 $1.90 $10.47  $9.72 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.63  $2.47  $2.32  $2.89 $1.87 $10.31  $9.58 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45 $0.40 $1.80  $1.60 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,491   64,888   61,839   61,481  61,236  63,685   61,149 
Dilutive potential common shares 1,233   1,053   926   928  1,166  1,016   938 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 67,724   65,941   62,765   62,409  62,402  64,701   62,087 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		Sep 30,
2024 (1)		 Dec 31,
2023
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$189,774 $314,693 $281,103 $193,064 $155,529(158)% 22 %
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 141,487  146,374  130,748  146,820  137,193(13) 3 
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$331,261 $461,067 $411,851 $339,884 $292,722(112)% 13 %
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$6,861,735 $6,768,382 $6,226,336 $6,105,968 $5,804,6295 % 18 %
Asset-based lending 1,611,001  1,709,685  1,465,867  1,355,255  1,433,250(23) 12 
Municipal 826,653  827,125  747,357  721,526  677,1430  22 
Leases 2,537,325  2,443,721  2,439,128  2,344,295  2,208,36815  15 
PPP loans 5,687  6,301  9,954  11,036  11,533(39) (51)
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 48,617  73,088  55,019  57,558  58,642(133) (17)
Commercial construction 2,065,775  1,984,240  1,866,701  1,748,607  1,729,93716  19 
Land 319,689  346,362  338,831  344,149  295,462(31) 8 
Office 1,656,109  1,675,286  1,585,312  1,566,748  1,455,417(5) 14 
Industrial 2,628,576  2,527,932  2,307,455  2,190,200  2,135,87616  23 
Retail 1,374,655  1,404,586  1,365,753  1,366,415  1,337,517(8) 3 
Multi-family 3,125,505  3,193,339  2,988,940  2,922,432  2,815,911(8) 11 
Mixed use and other 1,685,018  1,588,584  1,439,186  1,437,328  1,515,40224  11 
Home equity 445,028  427,043  356,313  340,349  343,97617  29 
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 3,456,009  3,252,649  2,933,157  2,746,916  2,619,08325  32 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 114,985  92,355  88,503  90,911  92,78097  24 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 41,771  43,034  45,675  52,439  57,803(12) (28)
Total core loans$28,804,138 $28,363,712 $26,259,487 $25,402,132 $24,592,7296 % 17 %
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,268,521 $1,191,686 $1,150,460 $1,122,302 $1,092,53226 % 16 %
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 893,854  750,462  593,519  403,245  230,21176  288 
Community Advantage - homeowners association 525,446  501,645  491,722  475,832  452,73419  16 
Insurance agency lending 1,044,329  1,048,686  1,030,119  964,022  921,653(2) 13 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 6,447,625  6,253,271  6,142,654  6,113,993  5,983,10312  8 
Canada property & casualty insurance 824,417  878,410  958,099  826,026  920,426(24) (10)
Life insurance 8,147,145  7,996,899  7,962,115  7,872,033  7,877,9437  3 
Consumer and other 99,562  82,676  87,356  51,121  60,50081  65 
Total niche loans$19,250,899 $18,703,735 $18,416,044 $17,828,574 $17,539,10212 % 10 %
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$48,055,037 $47,067,447 $44,675,531 $43,230,706 $42,131,8318 % 14 %

(1)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		Sep 30,
2024 (1)		 Dec 31, 2023
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$11,410,018  $10,739,132  $10,031,440  $9,908,183  $10,420,401 25% 9%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,865,546   5,466,932   5,053,909   5,720,947   5,797,649 29  1 
Wealth management deposits (2) 1,469,064   1,303,354   1,490,711   1,347,817   1,614,499 51  (9)
Money market 17,975,191   17,713,726   16,320,017   15,617,717   15,149,215 6  19 
Savings 6,372,499   6,183,249   5,882,179   5,959,774   5,790,334 12  10 
Time certificates of deposit 9,420,031   9,998,573   9,270,770   7,894,420   6,625,072 (23) 42 
Total deposits$52,512,349  $51,404,966  $48,049,026  $46,448,858  $45,397,170 9% 16%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 22%  21%  21%  21%  23%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11   11   11   12   13    
Wealth management deposits (2) 3   3   3   3   4    
Money market 34   34   34   34   33    
Savings 12   12   12   13   13    
Time certificates of deposit 18   19   19   17   14    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.


TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $3,301,111 4.52%
4-6 months  3,743,113 4.31 
7-9 months  1,422,013 3.87 
10-12 months  595,058 3.48 
13-18 months  129,136 2.93 
19-24 months  55,456 2.52 
24+ months  174,144 2.56 
Total $9,420,031 4.20%


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $3,934,016  $2,413,728  $1,485,481  $1,254,332  $1,682,176 
Investment securities (2)  8,090,271   8,276,576   8,203,764   8,349,796   7,971,068 
FHLB and FRB stock  271,825   263,707   253,614   230,648   204,593 
Liquidity management assets (3) $12,296,112  $10,954,011  $9,942,859  $9,834,776  $9,857,837 
Other earning assets (3)(4)  20,528   17,542   15,257   15,081   14,821 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  378,707   376,251   347,236   290,275   279,569 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)  47,153,014   45,920,586   43,819,354   42,129,893   41,361,952 
Total earning assets (3) $59,848,361  $57,268,390  $54,124,706  $52,270,025  $51,514,179 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (367,238)  (383,736)  (360,504)  (361,734)  (329,441)
Cash and due from banks  470,033   467,333   434,916   450,267   443,989 
Other assets  3,642,949   3,563,296   3,294,066   3,244,137   3,388,348 
Total assets $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695  $55,017,075 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,601,672  $5,174,673  $4,985,306  $5,680,265  $5,868,976 
Wealth management deposits  1,430,163   1,362,747   1,531,865   1,510,203   1,704,099 
Money market accounts  17,579,395   16,436,111   15,272,126   14,474,492   14,212,320 
Savings accounts  6,288,727   6,096,746   5,878,844   5,792,118   5,676,155 
Time deposits  9,702,948   9,598,109   8,546,172   7,148,456   6,645,980 
Interest-bearing deposits $40,602,905  $38,668,386  $36,214,313  $34,605,534  $34,107,530 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,160,658   3,178,973   3,096,920   2,728,849   2,326,073 
Other borrowings  577,786   622,792   587,262   627,711   633,673 
Subordinated notes  298,225   298,135   410,331   437,893   437,785 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $44,893,140  $43,021,852  $40,562,392  $38,653,553  $37,758,627 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,718,738   10,271,613   9,879,134   9,972,646   10,406,585 
Other liabilities  1,563,824   1,631,389   1,601,485   1,536,039   1,785,667 
Equity  6,418,403   5,990,429   5,450,173   5,440,457   5,066,196 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695  $55,017,075 
           
Net free funds/contribution (6) $14,955,221  $14,246,538  $13,562,314  $13,616,472  $13,755,552 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $46,308  $32,885  $19,748  $16,677  $22,340 
Investment securities  67,783   70,260   70,346   70,228   68,812 
FHLB and FRB stock  5,157   5,451   4,974   4,478   3,792 
Liquidity management assets (1) $119,248  $108,596  $95,068  $91,383  $94,944 
Other earning assets (1)  310   282   235   198   222 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  5,623   6,233   5,434   4,146   4,318 
Loans, net of unearned income (1)  791,390   796,637   752,117   712,587   697,093 
Total interest income $916,571  $911,748  $852,854  $808,314  $796,577 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $31,695  $30,971  $32,719  $34,896  $38,124 
Wealth management deposits  9,412   10,158   10,294   10,461   12,076 
Money market accounts  159,945   167,382   155,100   137,984   130,252 
Savings accounts  38,402   42,892   41,063   39,071   36,463 
Time deposits  106,934   110,616   96,527   77,120   68,475 
Interest-bearing deposits $346,388  $362,019  $335,703  $299,532  $285,390 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  26,050   26,254   24,797   22,048   18,316 
Other borrowings  7,519   9,013   8,700   9,248   9,557 
Subordinated notes  3,733   3,712   5,185   5,487   5,522 
Junior subordinated debentures  4,663   5,023   4,984   5,004   5,089 
Total interest expense $388,353  $406,021  $379,369  $341,319  $323,874 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (3,070)  (3,144)  (2,875)  (2,801)  (2,729)
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)   525,148   502,583   470,610   464,194   469,974 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  3,070   3,144   2,875   2,801   2,729 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  $528,218  $505,727  $473,485  $466,995  $472,703 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.


TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 4.68% 5.42% 5.35% 5.35% 5.27%
Investment securities 3.33  3.38  3.45  3.38  3.42 
FHLB and FRB stock 7.55  8.22  7.89  7.81  7.35 
Liquidity management assets 3.86% 3.94% 3.85% 3.74% 3.82%
Other earning assets 6.01  6.38  6.23  5.25  5.92 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5.91  6.59  6.29  5.74  6.13 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.68  6.90  6.90  6.80  6.69 
Total earning assets 6.09% 6.33% 6.34% 6.22% 6.13%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.25% 2.38% 2.64% 2.47% 2.58%
Wealth management deposits 2.62  2.97  2.70  2.79  2.81 
Money market accounts 3.62  4.05  4.08  3.83  3.64 
Savings accounts 2.43  2.80  2.81  2.71  2.55 
Time deposits 4.38  4.58  4.54  4.34  4.09 
Interest-bearing deposits 3.39% 3.72% 3.73% 3.48% 3.32%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.28  3.29  3.22  3.25  3.12 
Other borrowings 5.18  5.76  5.96  5.92  5.98 
Subordinated notes 4.98  4.95  5.08  5.04  5.00 
Junior subordinated debentures 7.32  7.88  7.91  7.94  7.96 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.44% 3.75% 3.76% 3.55% 3.40%
           
Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.65% 2.58% 2.58% 2.67% 2.73%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.86  0.93  0.94  0.92  0.91 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 3.49% 3.49% 3.50% 3.57% 3.62%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.51% 3.51% 3.52% 3.59% 3.64%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for twelve months ended,		Interest
for twelve months ended,		Yield/Rate
for twelve months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)$2,276,818  $1,608,835 $115,618  $80,783 5.08% 5.02%
Investment securities (2) 8,229,846   7,721,661  278,617   240,837 3.39  3.12 
FHLB and FRB stock 255,018   215,699  20,060   14,912 7.87  6.91 
Liquidity management assets (3)(4)$10,761,682  $9,546,195 $414,295  $336,532 3.85% 3.53%
Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 17,113   17,129  1,025   1,098 5.99  6.41 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 348,278   294,421  21,436   16,791 6.15  5.70 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 44,765,445   40,324,472  3,052,731   2,548,779 6.82  6.32 
Total earning assets (4)$55,892,518  $50,182,217 $3,489,487  $2,903,200 6.24% 5.79%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (368,342)  (308,724)      
Cash and due from banks 455,708   468,298       
Other assets 3,437,025   3,187,715       
Total assets$59,416,909  $53,529,506       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$5,360,630  $5,626,277 $130,281  $122,074 2.43% 2.17%
Wealth management deposits 1,458,404   1,730,523  40,324   42,782 2.76  2.47 
Money market accounts 15,946,363   13,665,248  620,411   429,900 3.89  3.15 
Savings accounts 6,015,085   5,299,205  161,429   109,666 2.68  2.07 
Time deposits 8,753,848   5,952,537  391,197   202,048 4.47  3.39 
Interest-bearing deposits$37,534,330  $32,273,790 $1,343,642  $906,470 3.58% 2.81%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,042,052   2,316,722  99,149   72,287 3.26  3.12 
Other borrowings 603,868   630,115  34,480   35,280 5.71  5.60 
Subordinated notes 360,802   437,604  18,117   22,023 5.02  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  19,674   19,190 7.76  7.57 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$41,794,618  $35,911,797 $1,515,062  $1,055,250 3.63% 2.94%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,212,088   11,018,596       
Other liabilities 1,583,263   1,575,960       
Equity 5,826,940   5,023,153       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$59,416,909  $53,529,506       
Interest rate spread (4)(7)      2.61% 2.85%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (11,890)  (10,086)(0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution (8)$14,097,900  $14,270,420    0.92  0.83 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4)   $1,962,535  $1,837,864 3.51% 3.66%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    11,890   10,086 0.02  0.02 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)    $1,974,425  $1,847,950 3.53% 3.68%

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		  +100 Basis
Points		  -100 Basis
Points		  -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2024 (1.6)% (0.6)% (0.3)% (1.5)%
Sep 30, 2024 1.2  1.1  0.4  (0.9)
Jun 30, 2024 1.5  1.0  0.6  (0.0)
Mar 31, 2024 1.9  1.4  1.5  1.6 
Dec 31, 2023 2.6  1.8  0.4  (0.7)

 

Ramp Scenario+200 Basis
Points		  +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2024(0.2)% 0.0% 0.0% (0.3)%
Sep 30, 20241.6  1.2  0.7  0.5 
Jun 30, 20241.2  1.0  0.9  1.0 
Mar 31, 20240.8  0.6  1.3  2.0 
Dec 31, 20231.6  1.2  (0.3) (1.5)

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of December 31, 2024One year or
less		 From one to
five years		 From five to fifteen years After fifteen years Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$419,733  $3,452,609 $2,001,276 $26,914 $5,900,532
Variable rate 9,673,183   836      9,674,019
Total commercial$10,092,916  $3,453,445 $2,001,276 $26,914 $15,574,551
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate$611,473  $2,842,450 $389,550 $60,813 $3,904,286
Variable rate 8,987,087   12,504  67    8,999,658
Total commercial real estate$9,598,560  $2,854,954 $389,617 $60,813 $12,903,944
Home equity         
Fixed rate$9,106  $1,138 $ $20 $10,264
Variable rate 434,764         434,764
Total home equity$443,870  $1,138 $ $20 $445,028
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate$12,157  $4,594 $76,321 $1,093,139 $1,186,211
Variable rate 90,855   584,092  1,751,607    2,426,554
Total residential real estate$103,012  $588,686 $1,827,928 $1,093,139 $3,612,765
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate$7,179,672  $92,370 $ $ $7,272,042
Variable rate          
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$7,179,672  $92,370 $ $ $7,272,042
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate$271,528  $318,470 $4,000 $4,451 $598,449
Variable rate 7,548,696         7,548,696
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,820,224  $318,470 $4,000 $4,451 $8,147,145
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate$32,507  $7,587 $927 $920 $41,941
Variable rate 57,621         57,621
Total consumer and other$90,128  $7,587 $927 $920 $99,562
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate$8,536,176  $6,719,218 $2,472,074 $1,186,257 $18,913,725
Variable rate 26,792,206   597,432  1,751,674    29,141,312
Total loans, net of unearned income$35,328,382  $7,316,650 $4,223,748 $1,186,257 $48,055,037
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1) (6,700,000)        
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity$28,628,382         
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors (2)        $18,029,528
12- month CMT (3)         6,355,203
Prime         3,388,920
Fed Funds         886,812
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         190,576
Other         290,273
Total variable rate        $29,141,312

(1)   Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2)   SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3)   CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c8a617f-4b3c-41ee-9940-f8da8b036110

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $14.9 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.4 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 12- month
CMT		 Prime 
Fourth Quarter 2024 (52)bps18 bps(50)bps
Third Quarter 2024 (49) (111) (50) 
Second Quarter 2024 1  6  0  
First Quarter 2024 (2) 24  0  
Fourth Quarter 2023 3  (67) 0  


TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023  2024   2023 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $436,193  $437,560  $427,504  $427,612  $399,531 $427,612  $357,936 
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02                   741 
Provision for credit losses - Other  16,979   6,787   40,061   21,673   42,908  85,500   114,390 
Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period     15,547           15,547    
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period     3,004           3,004    
Other adjustments  (187)  30   (19)  (31)  62  (207)  47 
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  5,090   22,975   9,584   11,215   5,114  48,864   15,713 
Commercial real estate  1,037   95   15,526   5,469   5,386  22,127   15,228 
Home equity           74     74   227 
Residential real estate  114      23   38   114  175   192 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  13,301   7,790   9,486   6,938   6,706  37,515   21,684 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     4           4   173 
Consumer and other  189   154   137   107   148  587   595 
Total charge-offs  19,731   31,018   34,756   23,841   17,468  109,346   53,812 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  775   649   950   479   592  2,853   2,651 
Commercial real estate  172   30   90   31   92  323   460 
Home equity  194   101   35   29   34  359   139 
Residential real estate  0   5   8   2   10  15   21 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  2,646   3,436   3,658   1,519   1,820  11,259   4,930 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     41   5   8   7  54   16 
Consumer and other  19   21   24   23   24  87   93 
Total recoveries  3,806   4,283   4,770   2,091   2,579  14,950   8,310 
Net charge-offs  (15,925)  (26,735)  (29,986)  (21,750)  (14,889) (94,396)  (45,502)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $437,060  $436,193  $437,560  $427,504  $427,612 $437,060  $427,612 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.11%  0.61%  0.25%  0.33%  0.14% 0.33%  0.10%
Commercial real estate  0.03   0.00   0.53   