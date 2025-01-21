Helium Evolution Announces 10-36 Well Encounters Helium and Drilling Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has successfully completed drilling operations and is proceeding with casing of the joint well at 10-36-3-9W3 (the “10-36 Well”), located on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The 10-36 Well, a delineation well situated approximately one kilometer east of original 9-35-3-9W3 (“9-35 Well”) discovery well and 1.3 kilometers south of the 10-1-4-9W3 (“10-1 Well”) delineation helium well, will undergo completion, testing and evaluation in the coming weeks. This process will confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.

“We are excited to see continued progress in our partnership with NAH. The successful drilling of the 10-36 Well is a significant step forward in advancing our development efforts in the region,” said Greg Robb, President of HEVI. “We are eager to evaluate the results of this well, as it holds the potential to further unlock the helium resources in the area and move us closer to achieving our commercial production goals.”

HEVI also anticipates several key upcoming milestones in its development drilling program:

12-29-2-8W3 (“ 12-29 Well ”), spud on January 20, 2025;

”), spud on January 20, 2025; 5-30-3-8W3 (“ 5-30 Well ”), anticipated to spud immediately following the rig release of the 10-36 Well;

”), anticipated to spud immediately following the rig release of the 10-36 Well; 3-19-3-8W3 (“ 3-19 Well ”), anticipated to spud on or around February 7, 2025; and

”), anticipated to spud on or around February 7, 2025; and NAH has obtained a license for a well at 5-17-3-8W3 (“5-17 Well”).





About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

