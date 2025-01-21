Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2024 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2024:

Record Date Payment

Date Total Cash

Distribution

Per Share Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2024 Ordinary

Dividend

Per Share Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain Return of

Capital

Per Share 3/28/2024 4/30/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115735 $0.000000 6/28/2024 7/31/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115699 $0.000000 9/30/2024 10/31/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115710 $0.000000 12/31/2024 1/31/2025 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115717 $0.000000 $0.967658 $0.967658 $0.000000 $0.967658 $0.466565 $0.000000

