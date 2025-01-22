HYTN and SNDL to Collaborate on GMP-Compliant Vape Cartridge Development for Global Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the “Company”), a company specializing in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement (the Agreement) with SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("SNDL"), one of the world’s largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, to jointly develop Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant vape cartridges.

Leveraging HYTN’s GMP-certified facility and expertise in quality system development, SNDL will provide specialized equipment, cannabis consumables, and the required capital to meet stringent regulatory requirements for GMP product development. HYTN will endeavour to amend its licenses and/or certificates, establish a stability program, and implement GMP-compliant processes tailored for vape cartridge production. This initiative follows the Company’s January 10, 2025, announcement of a manufacturing partnership and initial purchase order with SNDL.

“HYTN holds both a Drug Establishment License and EU GMP equivalent certification under the International Pharmaceutical Cooperation Scheme (PIC/S), making it one of the few facilities in Canada capable of manufacturing vape cartridges for international distribution,” stated Jason Broome, HYTN’s Chief Operations Officer. “This collaboration with SNDL is expected to provide the resources required to rapidly amend our manufacturing systems and deliver vape cartridges to pharmaceutical markets.”

Under the Agreement which was signed January 17, 2025, neither HYTN nor SNDL are obligated to exclusivity. While key milestones include the processing of three (3) commercial batches, there is no obligation regarding sales volume or pricing terms. Upon completion of the development phase, both parties may explore a commercial manufacturing agreement for vape cartridges.

The market for GMP-compliant cannabis vape products continues to expand. The number of medical cannabis patients in the UK is projected to increase by 124% from 2024 - 2028¹, and the German cannabis vape market is expected to reach 966.6 million USD by 2030², with Canada accounting for approximately 50% of Germany’s medical and scientific cannabis imports. These trends underscore HYTN’s strategic focus on GMP manufacturing to meet evolving international requirements.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

About SNDL Inc.

SNDL is a public company whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL." SNDL is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf, and Superette. SNDL is a licensed cannabis producer and one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Canada specializing in low-cost biomass sourcing, indoor cultivation, product innovation, low-cost manufacturing facilities, and a cannabis brand portfolio that includes Pearls by Grön, No Future, Bhang Chocolate, Top Leaf, Contraband, Citizen Stash, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, Spiritleaf Selects, Bon Jak, Versus, Value Buds, Namaste, Re-up, Grasslands and Vacay. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information on SNDL, please go to https://sndl.com/.

About Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

GMP guidelines provide guidance for manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance to ensure that a manufactured product is safe for human consumption or use. Many countries have legislated that manufacturers follow GMP procedures and create their own GMP guidelines that correspond with their legislation.

About Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention and Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S)

The Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) is a global initiative aimed at standardizing Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) across its 56 member countries, thereby facilitating international trade in pharmaceuticals. Established to ensure the quality and safety of medicines for human and veterinary use, PIC/S promotes harmonized GMP standards and mutual recognition of inspection results among regulatory authorities, streamlining the approval process for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

