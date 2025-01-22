FTAI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FTAI Aviation Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“FTAI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FTAI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired FTAI securities between July 23, 2024 and January 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 18, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company reported one-time engine sales as Maintenance Repair & Overhaul revenue when FTAI only performs limited repair and maintenance work on the engine assets sold; (2) FTAI presents whole engine sales as individual module sales, thereby overstating sales and demand; (3) the Company depreciates engines that are not on lease, which misleadingly lowers the reported cost of goods sold and inflates EBITDA; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FTAI shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

