CAPRI HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Capri Holdings Limited – CPRI

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 21, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Capri Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: CPRI), if they purchased the Company’s shares and/or sold Capri puts between August 10, 2023 and October 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

Capri and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 10, 2023, the Company and Tapestry, Inc. announced a merger agreement, pursuant to which Tapestry would purchase Capri for $57 per share in cash. On October 24, 2024, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s motion to preliminarily enjoin the acquisition of the Company by Tapestry citing, among other things, that a “substantial body of compelling evidence” demonstrated that, in contrast to their public statements, defendants themselves believed that their brands were direct competitors in a well-defined “accessible luxury handbag market.” On this news, the price of Capri’s shares fell by nearly 50%.

The case is Hurwitz v. Capri Holdings Limited, et al., No. 24-cv-01410.

