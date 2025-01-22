EHang Launches UAM Exhibition (Experience) Center in Shenzhen's Luohu District, Showcasing First Automated Smart eVTOL Vertiport for EH216-S

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, announced the launch of its Exhibition (Experience) Center in Shenzhen’s Luohu Sports and Leisure Park. It is the world’s first EH216-S takeoff and landing site featuring a fully automated vertical lift vertiport. It also marks a new smart infrastructure in Shenzhen dedicated to the commercial operations of the EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicle, establishing a groundbreaking model for electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft operations in urban areas.





(Image: The Luohu UAM Exhibition (Experience) Center)

The Luohu UAM Center, designed by EHang, boasts an automated three-dimensional vertical lift vertiport. This innovative facility reduces labor costs and optimizes space usage through its automated operations. The Luohu UAM Center, spanning approximately 753 square meters, has brought this advanced design to life. The first floor is dedicated to a hangar and boarding area, providing passengers with a seamless and comfortable experience. The integrated takeoff and landing pad with the hangar enables rapid charging, thereby streamlining flight operations. During the launch ceremony on January 21, an EH216-S aircraft was lifted from the first to the second floor by the vertical lift platform. It then took to the skies, completing a lap over the Luohu Sports and Leisure Park before landing smoothly, marking its first flight at the Luohu UAM Center. The demonstration received widespread acclaim from attendees.





(Image: EH216-S flying at the Luohu UAM Exhibition (Experience) Center)





(Image: EHang EH216-S’s First Automated Vertiport)

The Luohu District Low-Altitude Infrastructure High-Quality Construction Plan (2024-2026) outlines a comprehensive approach to developing low-altitude takeoff and landing infrastructure in the district. The Plan aims to build 100 takeoff and landing sites by 2026, including 32 takeoff and landing facilities for passenger-carrying aircraft. As Luohu District's first smart UAM operation center, it will provide a solid foundation for the commercial operations of the district’s low-altitude economy, serving as a demonstration model for low-altitude economy development and a new landmark for cultural and tourism initiatives. The low-altitude economy is a strategic emerging and a key focus for future development prioritized by Shenzhen’s Luohu District. Currently, Luohu District is taking comprehensive initiatives to developing the low-altitude economy, including top-level planning, policy support, infrastructure development, demonstration of application scenarios, market player cultivation, and talent training. The District has already established 15 vertiports for passenger-carrying aircraft, aiming to build a robust industry ecosystem for the low-altitude economy.





（Image: The Luohu UAM Exhibition (Experience) Center）

The Luohu UAM Center is located near attractions like "Shenzhen's First Peak" Wutong Mountain and Donghu Reservoir, offering abundant natural mountain and lake scenery. This makes it an ideal location for developing low-altitude sightseeing tourism. Through the Luohu UAM center, EHang will further deepen its strategic cooperation with the Luohu District Bureau of Culture, Broadcasting, Tourism, and Sports, which began last January. Together with its partners, EHang aims to provide diverse service scenarios, including aerial transportation, cultural and tourism sightseeing, and technology experiences, to advance innovative business models for the low-altitude economy in Luohu District and Shenzhen.





(Image: The Inauguration Ceremony of the Shenzhen Luohu UAM Exhibition (Experience) Center)

Mr. Zhao Wang, EHang's Chief Operating Officer, stated: “In collaboration with our partners, EHang has established operational infrastructure for EH216-S aircraft in cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hefei, Wuxi, Taiyuan, and Wenzhou Wencheng. The Luohu UAM Center, featuring an automated vertical lift platform design, represents an innovative approach to infrastructure development for the low-altitude economy. It will serve as a cornerstone of EHang's operations in Shenzhen’s low-altitude economy. Leveraging our first-mover advantage in the eVTOL sector, we will continue working with our partners in Shenzhen to develop and refine the integrated growth of the low-altitude economy and ground economy. Our efforts aim to promote high-quality advancement of the low-altitude economy in Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area, providing a valuable reference for safe and efficient eVTOL operations nationwide and globally."

Watch the video of the Luohu UAM Exhibition (Experience) Center with the first automated smart eVTOL vertiport for EH216-S: https://youtu.be/Q2ZWRywRdBY

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b30d2dc1-8f7a-4180-9748-386a21c487e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7195300c-8ba2-46be-917b-185cc0cdfbda

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38abf91d-50e6-4a86-9427-959aff03d5f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07b7643a-b23a-487d-888c-bdaf3f4849f2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b36a9d4a-8a23-4bd0-a3a6-11f508731a29