22nd January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 21st January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,446 Lowest price per share (pence): 692.00 Highest price per share (pence): 700.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 696.5966

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,358,442 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,358,442 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 696.5966 11,446 692.00 700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 21 January 2025 08:09:21 251 694.00 XLON 00319183872TRLO1 21 January 2025 08:18:16 68 693.00 XLON 00319191028TRLO1 21 January 2025 08:18:16 72 693.00 XLON 00319191029TRLO1 21 January 2025 08:23:32 15 693.00 XLON 00319195139TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:03:52 62 696.00 XLON 00319228990TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:03:52 61 696.00 XLON 00319228991TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:03:59 235 695.00 XLON 00319229090TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:09:59 125 694.00 XLON 00319233966TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:10:07 74 694.00 XLON 00319234075TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:10:07 28 694.00 XLON 00319234076TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:56:41 12 692.00 XLON 00319278989TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:56:41 70 692.00 XLON 00319278990TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:56:41 36 692.00 XLON 00319278991TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:56:41 34 692.00 XLON 00319278992TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:57:23 107 695.00 XLON 00319279517TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:57:23 236 694.00 XLON 00319279518TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:57:24 235 692.00 XLON 00319279546TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:57:24 63 693.00 XLON 00319279547TRLO1 21 January 2025 09:57:24 142 693.00 XLON 00319279548TRLO1 21 January 2025 10:05:48 12 694.00 XLON 00319281155TRLO1 21 January 2025 10:05:48 319 694.00 XLON 00319281156TRLO1 21 January 2025 10:05:48 41 694.00 XLON 00319281157TRLO1 21 January 2025 10:32:40 353 697.00 XLON 00319281871TRLO1 21 January 2025 10:32:40 118 697.00 XLON 00319281872TRLO1 21 January 2025 10:32:41 122 697.00 XLON 00319281873TRLO1 21 January 2025 10:59:21 128 697.00 XLON 00319282714TRLO1 21 January 2025 11:18:19 129 696.00 XLON 00319283228TRLO1 21 January 2025 11:18:19 128 696.00 XLON 00319283229TRLO1 21 January 2025 11:18:19 236 696.00 XLON 00319283230TRLO1 21 January 2025 11:18:19 220 696.00 XLON 00319283231TRLO1 21 January 2025 12:07:52 120 696.00 XLON 00319284779TRLO1 21 January 2025 12:17:53 127 696.00 XLON 00319285383TRLO1 21 January 2025 12:17:53 67 696.00 XLON 00319285384TRLO1 21 January 2025 12:17:53 75 696.00 XLON 00319285385TRLO1 21 January 2025 12:19:08 22 696.00 XLON 00319285440TRLO1 21 January 2025 12:24:10 435 699.00 XLON 00319285666TRLO1 21 January 2025 12:45:29 500 699.00 XLON 00319286485TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:40:27 121 700.00 XLON 00319287790TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:40:32 128 700.00 XLON 00319287792TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:40:49 823 700.00 XLON 00319287802TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:41:18 126 700.00 XLON 00319287815TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:41:40 129 700.00 XLON 00319287825TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:42:02 127 700.00 XLON 00319287829TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:42:28 129 700.00 XLON 00319287851TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:43:09 127 700.00 XLON 00319287856TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:43:55 128 700.00 XLON 00319287861TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:44:19 126 700.00 XLON 00319287869TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:44:53 127 700.00 XLON 00319287884TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:49:13 126 699.00 XLON 00319288073TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:49:13 126 699.00 XLON 00319288074TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:49:18 125 698.00 XLON 00319288078TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:52:42 87 697.00 XLON 00319288349TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:52:42 36 697.00 XLON 00319288350TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:52:42 87 696.00 XLON 00319288351TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:52:51 123 695.00 XLON 00319288367TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:53:09 123 694.00 XLON 00319288380TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:57:12 122 697.00 XLON 00319288567TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:59:48 100 696.00 XLON 00319288670TRLO1 21 January 2025 13:59:48 23 696.00 XLON 00319288671TRLO1 21 January 2025 14:19:46 82 695.00 XLON 00319289507TRLO1 21 January 2025 14:19:46 45 695.00 XLON 00319289508TRLO1 21 January 2025 15:06:52 118 696.00 XLON 00319291616TRLO1 21 January 2025 15:06:52 118 696.00 XLON 00319291617TRLO1 21 January 2025 15:06:53 240 696.00 XLON 00319291619TRLO1 21 January 2025 15:06:57 120 696.00 XLON 00319291621TRLO1 21 January 2025 15:07:02 118 695.00 XLON 00319291625TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:00:26 475 695.00 XLON 00319293663TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:00:26 5 695.00 XLON 00319293664TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:08:02 472 695.00 XLON 00319294141TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:10:44 472 697.00 XLON 00319294630TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:10:44 185 696.00 XLON 00319294631TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:12:04 2 696.00 XLON 00319294699TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:13:20 175 696.00 XLON 00319294785TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:13:20 65 696.00 XLON 00319294786TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:13:20 120 696.00 XLON 00319294787TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:13:20 121 696.00 XLON 00319294788TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:13:22 119 696.00 XLON 00319294793TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:13:24 128 696.00 XLON 00319294794TRLO1 21 January 2025 16:19:50 19 692.00 XLON 00319295282TRLO1

