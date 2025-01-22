Transaction in Own Shares

22nd January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:21st January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:11,446
Lowest price per share (pence):692.00
Highest price per share (pence):700.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):696.5966

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,358,442 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,358,442 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON696.596611,446692.00700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
21 January 2025 08:09:21251694.00XLON00319183872TRLO1
21 January 2025 08:18:1668693.00XLON00319191028TRLO1
21 January 2025 08:18:1672693.00XLON00319191029TRLO1
21 January 2025 08:23:3215693.00XLON00319195139TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:03:5262696.00XLON00319228990TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:03:5261696.00XLON00319228991TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:03:59235695.00XLON00319229090TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:09:59125694.00XLON00319233966TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:10:0774694.00XLON00319234075TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:10:0728694.00XLON00319234076TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:56:4112692.00XLON00319278989TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:56:4170692.00XLON00319278990TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:56:4136692.00XLON00319278991TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:56:4134692.00XLON00319278992TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:57:23107695.00XLON00319279517TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:57:23236694.00XLON00319279518TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:57:24235692.00XLON00319279546TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:57:2463693.00XLON00319279547TRLO1
21 January 2025 09:57:24142693.00XLON00319279548TRLO1
21 January 2025 10:05:4812694.00XLON00319281155TRLO1
21 January 2025 10:05:48319694.00XLON00319281156TRLO1
21 January 2025 10:05:4841694.00XLON00319281157TRLO1
21 January 2025 10:32:40353697.00XLON00319281871TRLO1
21 January 2025 10:32:40118697.00XLON00319281872TRLO1
21 January 2025 10:32:41122697.00XLON00319281873TRLO1
21 January 2025 10:59:21128697.00XLON00319282714TRLO1
21 January 2025 11:18:19129696.00XLON00319283228TRLO1
21 January 2025 11:18:19128696.00XLON00319283229TRLO1
21 January 2025 11:18:19236696.00XLON00319283230TRLO1
21 January 2025 11:18:19220696.00XLON00319283231TRLO1
21 January 2025 12:07:52120696.00XLON00319284779TRLO1
21 January 2025 12:17:53127696.00XLON00319285383TRLO1
21 January 2025 12:17:5367696.00XLON00319285384TRLO1
21 January 2025 12:17:5375696.00XLON00319285385TRLO1
21 January 2025 12:19:0822696.00XLON00319285440TRLO1
21 January 2025 12:24:10435699.00XLON00319285666TRLO1
21 January 2025 12:45:29500699.00XLON00319286485TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:40:27121700.00XLON00319287790TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:40:32128700.00XLON00319287792TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:40:49823700.00XLON00319287802TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:41:18126700.00XLON00319287815TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:41:40129700.00XLON00319287825TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:42:02127700.00XLON00319287829TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:42:28129700.00XLON00319287851TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:43:09127700.00XLON00319287856TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:43:55128700.00XLON00319287861TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:44:19126700.00XLON00319287869TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:44:53127700.00XLON00319287884TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:49:13126699.00XLON00319288073TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:49:13126699.00XLON00319288074TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:49:18125698.00XLON00319288078TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:52:4287697.00XLON00319288349TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:52:4236697.00XLON00319288350TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:52:4287696.00XLON00319288351TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:52:51123695.00XLON00319288367TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:53:09123694.00XLON00319288380TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:57:12122697.00XLON00319288567TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:59:48100696.00XLON00319288670TRLO1
21 January 2025 13:59:4823696.00XLON00319288671TRLO1
21 January 2025 14:19:4682695.00XLON00319289507TRLO1
21 January 2025 14:19:4645695.00XLON00319289508TRLO1
21 January 2025 15:06:52118696.00XLON00319291616TRLO1
21 January 2025 15:06:52118696.00XLON00319291617TRLO1
21 January 2025 15:06:53240696.00XLON00319291619TRLO1
21 January 2025 15:06:57120696.00XLON00319291621TRLO1
21 January 2025 15:07:02118695.00XLON00319291625TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:00:26475695.00XLON00319293663TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:00:265695.00XLON00319293664TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:08:02472695.00XLON00319294141TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:10:44472697.00XLON00319294630TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:10:44185696.00XLON00319294631TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:12:042696.00XLON00319294699TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:13:20175696.00XLON00319294785TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:13:2065696.00XLON00319294786TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:13:20120696.00XLON00319294787TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:13:20121696.00XLON00319294788TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:13:22119696.00XLON00319294793TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:13:24128696.00XLON00319294794TRLO1
21 January 2025 16:19:5019692.00XLON00319295282TRLO1

