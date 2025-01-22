Reykjavík, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaroq veitt nýtt rannsóknarleyfi í Johan Dahl Land og jákvæðar rannsóknarniðurstöður

** Aukin umsvif á koparbelti Suður-Grænlands **

** Niðurstöður sýnatöku gefa allt að 12.3 g/t Au og 5.1% Cu **

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ) tilkynnir með ánægju um veitingu rannsóknarleyfis í Johan Dahl Land (MEL 2025-17). Hið nýfengna leyfi eykur til muna umsvif Amaroq á koparbelti Suður-Grænlands og styður við núverandi eignasafn félagsins á svæðinu, sem sýnt hefur fram á mikla möguleika á bergmyndunum í kopar og gulli.

Helstu atriði

Johan Dahl Land leyfið nær yfir 666,51 km² svæði, sem eykur stærð eignasafns Amaroq upp í 6.800,1 km²

Í gegnum dótturfélag sitt Gardaq, heldur Amaroq nú á leyfum sem ná yfir 3.147 km 2 af koparbelti Suður-Grænlands.

af koparbelti Suður-Grænlands. Fyrstu rannsóknir á hinu ný-skilgreinda Ukaleq leyfi greindi styrkleika gulls allt að 12,3 g/t Au og kopar allt að 5.1% Cu, en málmarnir eru í kvars- og kopar-súlfíð-lögum.

Kopar-gull frávik voru greind á svæði sem nær yfir allt að 19 km², sem styður við frekari rannsóknarmöguleika svæðisins á stærri skala.

Niðurstöðurnar gefa vísbendingar um tilvist súlfíð-ríks “epithermal“ kerfis sem fyrirfinnst innan stórra koparbelta á heimsvísu og er enn ein vísbendingin um að koparbelti Suður-Grænlands geti verið meðal slíkra belta.

Þessar niðurstöður liggja á helstu jarðfræði-sprungum þar sem málmar geta flætt um og styðja við jarðfræðilegt líkan suður-grænlenska koparbeltisins.

Vísað er til meðfylgjandi kynningar á rannsóknarniðurstöðum frá Johan Dahl Land:

https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/presentations/

James Gilbertson, yfirmaður rannsókna hjá Amaroq:

“Veiting Johan Dahl Land leyfisins, ásamt jákvæðum niðurstöðum úr fyrstu rannsóknum, styður við markmið Amaroq um að opna fyrir hina miklu möguleika Grænlands þegar kemur að því að finna svokallaða “strategic metals”. Koparbelti Suður-Grænlands er mikilvægt rannsóknarsvæði, og vinna okkar í Ukaleq hefur þegar sýnt fram á möguleika á stórum málmfundum. Framundan eru spennandi tímar við að byggja ofan á þessar uppgötvanir og þá sterku stöðu sem Amaroq hefur í leit og þróun á málmum í Grænlandi.

Exploration Summary

Prior to the final award of the Johan Dahl Land licence, Amaroq conducted an intensive field program across the Ukaleq Target area. Building on the Company's geological expertise in the South Greenland Copper Belt, sampling of exposed quartz and copper sulphide veins returned highly encouraging assay results. These included gold grades up to 12.3 g/t Au and copper grades reaching 5.1%, indicative of a robust mineralizing system.

Broader reconnaissance efforts identified a 19 km² zone of copper-gold anomalism, supported by detailed geochemical analyses. The geochemical signature suggests a potential intermediate-to-high sulphidation epithermal system, comparable to similar high-potential systems globally.

Strategic Expansion in South Greenland

The Johan Dahl Land licence will be held under the Company’s Gardaq Joint Venture and represents a key addition to Amaroq’s extensive portfolio in the South Greenland Copper Belt. This region is becoming increasingly recognised for its critical mineral resources, offering a unique opportunity for Amaroq to contribute to the global supply of essential metals while supporting Greenland’s sustainable economic development.

Next Steps

Amaroq intends to integrate the results from the 2024 exploration program into a broader exploration strategy for 2025. Planned activities include:

Detailed geophysical surveys to refine initial drill targets across the Ukaleq Target;

Advanced geochemical sampling to further delineate high-grade zones within the 19 km² anomalous area; and

Regional exploration across the Johan Dahl Land licence to identify additional mineralized systems.





Amaroq is committed to working in close collaboration with Greenland’s government and communities to ensure a responsible development of the region’s mineral resources.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Nikhil Varghese

Kieron Hodgson

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Corporation updates:

Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and the future growth of the Corporation's business. In this press release there is forward-looking information based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking information included in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Corporation and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances or events. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("EU MAR").

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information presented in this press release has been approved by James Gilbertson CGeol, VP Exploration for Amaroq Minerals and a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London, and as such a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.