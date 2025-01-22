LinkGevity Announces Investment from the KQ Labs Programme Delivered by the Francis Crick Institute

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LinkGevity, an AI-driven drug discovery company focused on age-related diseases and longevity, today announces it has been selected for the prestigious KQ Labs Programme, delivered by the Francis Crick Institute, Europe’s largest biomedical research centre.

The KQ Labs Programme provides participants with an equity investment, and access to an advanced global scientific network. Only 10 startups are chosen annually, after a rigorous due diligence process, for this highly selective initiative that is aimed at propelling world class healthcare innovations forward. LinkGevity’s therapeutic data, innovative approach and scientific leadership secured its place in this elite cohort.

Pioneering a New Paradigm in Drug Discovery

Dr Carina Kern, CEO and co-founder of LinkGevity, said: “Being selected for the KQ Labs Programme is a tremendous honour. This programme will be pivotal to our plans, which include initiating a clinical trial for kidney disease, the 9th leading cause of death globally according to the WHO. What is additionally exciting is that the kidney provides an accelerated aging model to validate this drug as a candidate to treat aging more broadly – paving the way for a potentially landmark trial”.

Serena Kern-Libera, LinkGevity’s COO and co-founder, added: “We are thrilled to be selected for the prestigious KQ Labs Programme, a recognition that underscores the growing excitement around our innovative Anti-Necrotic therapeutic. Building on the momentum from our successful inclusion in the NASA/Microsoft Space-H programme- where we were selected for the potential of our drug to alleviate accelerated aging in astronauts- being part of the wider Francis Crick Institute ecosystem will help propel our research”.

About LinkGevity

LinkGevity is an AI-driven drug discovery company focused on revolutionising the treatment of aging. Guided by its proprietary Blueprint Theory of Aging—developed by Dr. Carina Kern in collaboration with leading doctors and longevity experts—LinkGevity identifies and targets key “pathological pathways”. These pathways are the molecular “source” of destructive cascades underlying multiple age-related conditions. By precisely targeting these pathological pathways with broad-spectrum therapeutics, LinkGevity aims to halt age-related decline.

The company’s flagship therapeutic is a first-in-class Anti-Necrotic™, which targets one such pathological pathway - necrosis. It has earned a prestigious Horizon Europe grant from the European Union alongside UK government funding. LinkGevity was also selected as one of only 12 companies globally for the NASA/Microsoft Space-Health Program, due to the Anti-Necrotic’s™ potential in preventing accelerated aging and tissue degeneration in astronauts.

Necrosis, derived from the Greek word nékrōsis, meaning ‘death’, refers to the uncontrolled and irreversible death of cells, tissues, and organs, ultimately leading to tissue degeneration. Necrosis has long been a critical barrier in the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases and has hindered advancement in scientific fields such as bioengineering, cryopreservation, and organ preservation.

The company plans to initiate a flagship clinical trial later this year, on the treatment of tissue degeneration in the kidney and associated aging and disease – the ninth leading cause of death in the world today according to the WHO - and broadening from there to other age-related indications.

Based at the Babraham Research Campus, affiliated with the University of Cambridge, UK, LinkGevity is committed to transforming healthcare through cutting-edge science and innovation.

For more information see the website and follow the company on Linked In .

The KQ Labs Programme: Supporting Scientific Innovation

KQ Labs invest in people and builds connections that propel data-driven healthcare innovations forward. The Programme is a unique platform for cutting-edge startups to advance their research and development. The select group of companies benefit from unparalleled access to KQ Lab’s national and international ecosystem and from connections to the Francis Crick Institute, Europe’s largest biomedical research centre, as well as an accompanying equity investment.

