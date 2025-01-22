Concrete Admixtures Industry Report 2025-2030: Analysis of Growth Trends and Strategic Developments Featuring Sika, BASF, GCP Applied Technologies & More

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Admixtures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concrete admixtures market size is expected to reach USD 29.27 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The demand for admixtures is increasing on account of their superior properties, such as high strength, water reduction, retardation, and durability, which make them ideal for use in infrastructure components. The market growth is dependent on technological advancement and innovation in the construction industry related to chemicals, mixtures, and concrete used. Concrete admixtures are widely used in construction applications.







Concrete Admixtures Market Report: Highlights

The Air-entraining agents are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, on account of properties of these admixtures, such as durability, ease of placing, and resistance to frost action

Superplasticizer was the dominant product segment in 2024 and is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the product's water-reducing and early strength enhancement properties

The Asia-Pacific concrete admixtures market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.9% in 2024

Water-reducing agents dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.9% in 2024

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Concrete Admixtures Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Concrete Admixtures Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.4. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.5.2. Standards and Compliances

3.5.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Concrete Admixtures Market: Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Concrete Admixtures Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Water Reducing Agents

4.1.2. Waterproofing Agents

4.1.3. Accelerating Agents

4.1.4. Air-Entraining Agents

4.1.5. Retarding Agents

4.1.6. Others

Chapter 5. Concrete Admixtures Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Regional Snapshot

5.2. Concrete Admixtures Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. North America

5.4. Europe

5.5. Asia-Pacific

5.6. Latin America

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.2.1. Company Categorization

6.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

6.3. Competitive Dynamics

6.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

6.3.2. Strategy Mapping

6.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing

6.4.1. Sika AG

6.4.2. BASF SE

6.4.3. GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

6.4.4. RPM International, Inc.

6.4.5. Fosroc, Inc.

6.4.6. Mapei S.p.A.

6.4.7. CHYRSO SAS

6.4.8. Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

