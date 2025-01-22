U.S. Paint Manufacturing Market Research Report 2015-2030: The Industry is Dominated by a Few Giants, But There's Room for Niche Players

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paint Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Paint Manufacturing industry manufactures various paints, timber finishes and other surface coating products to decorate and protect surfaces against wear, weather and corrosion. Key products include paints, varnishes, lacquers and stains, as well as fillers, putties and paint thinners and removers.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Sherwin Williams Co.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Masco Corporation

In recent years, paint and coatings manufacturing has grown despite challenges from volatile interest rates and crude oil price increases. Low interest rates in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic spurred on new construction, while industrial customers capitalized on improved supply chains and customer demand to ramp up production. Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 1.1% and is expected to reach a total of $33.7 billion in 2024 as revenue rises an estimated 0.7%.

Trends and Insights

Heightened construction and industrial activity drove the paint manufacturing industry's revenue growth. Low interest rates and rising per capita disposable income fueled demand between 2019 and 2021, while recovery from the pandemic buoyed industrial demand for paint and coatings.

Low interest rates and rising per capita disposable income fueled demand between 2019 and 2021, while recovery from the pandemic buoyed industrial demand for paint and coatings. Demand for architectural coatings is cyclical. Demand is typically higher in the second and third quarters since more home improvements take place in the warmer months.

Demand is typically higher in the second and third quarters since more home improvements take place in the warmer months. The Great Lakes region is the industry's powerhouse. With Michigan, Illinois and Ohio near major manufacturing giants and Canada, the established industrial region benefits from supply chain efficiency and robust infrastructure.

With Michigan, Illinois and Ohio near major manufacturing giants and Canada, the established industrial region benefits from supply chain efficiency and robust infrastructure. The industry is dominated by a few giants, but there’s room for niche players. While companies like Sherwin-Williams lead the market, smaller manufacturers thrive by offering highly specialized products that the big players don’t.

