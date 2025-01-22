Gate Ventures Invests $8.5M in the BugsCoin Ecosystem to Revolutionize Crypto Education





PANAMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Ventures has announced a strategic investment of $8.5 million in the BugsCoin ecosystem. This funding aims to accelerate the development of the ANTTALK trading platform and the BugsCoin ($BGSC) token, key components of this growing ecosystem. This collaboration demonstrates Gate Ventures' commitment to advancing cryptocurrency education and promoting global engagement in crypto trading and learning.

INBUMTV: A Rising Star in Crypto Education

Since its launch less than two years ago, INBUMTV has grown into a premier crypto education platform with over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube. INBUMTV has gained acclaim for providing users with a safe, risk-free simulated trading experience via ANTTALK, equipping learners with essential trading skills and strategies.

Adding to its interactive ecosystem, INBUMTV introduced $BGSC, the centrepiece of the BugsCoin ecosystem. The token is designed to boost user engagement through rewards for participating in trading competitions and group discussions. Currently, $BGSC boasts a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $835 million, with its price at $0.00836 as of 14:00 (UTC+8) on January 20, reflecting strong community support and market potential.

Empowering the Future of Crypto Learning

Gate Ventures' investment will drive INBUMTV's global expansion and technological advancements, enabling growth across both ANTTALK and the BugsCoin ecosystem through:

Enhanced platform functionality and improved user experience.

Global outreach initiatives to bring crypto education to more audiences.

Continued development of ANTTALK, offering an engaging and practical learning environment for users worldwide.



The collaboration seeks to strengthen the accessibility and understanding of cryptocurrency trading, leveraging the BugsCoin ecosystem to equip both new and experienced investors with the knowledge and tools to thrive in the market.

Pioneering Transparency and Innovation

The cooperation between BugsCoin and Gate Ventures will not only empower crypto users but also foster greater transparency and innovation in the cryptocurrency industry. Looking ahead, both parties will work together to explore additional educational initiatives to support the industry's sustainable growth.

Through this investment, Gate Ventures has showcased its strategic foresight in the Web3 and cryptocurrency education sector, with a clear mission to collaborate with BugsCoin to advance education accessibility and drive innovation in the BugsCoin ecosystem and broader cryptocurrency market.

