1-Decanol Market Analysis Report 2025-2034: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Sasol Limited, Musim Mas Group, Emery Oleochemicals, and BASF Lead the Competition

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1-Decanol Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 1-Decanol market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The 1-decanol market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.27 billion in 2024 to $0.29 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial applications, growth of the chemical manufacturing industry, demand for consumer products, economic growth, increased demand for plasticizers.

The 1-decanol market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer demand for clean beauty, consumer preferences, environmental regulations, supply chain resilience, increasing demand for lubricants. Major trends in the forecast period include bio-based production, technological advancements, circular economy practices, increasing R&D investment, sustainability initiatives.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the 1-Decanol market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The regions covered in the market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

1) By Type: Synthetic; Natural
2) By Application: Plasticizers; Lubricants; Detergents and Cleaners; Cosmetics and Personal Care; Pharmaceuticals; Flavors and Fragrances; Other Applications

1) By Synthetic: Petrochemical-Based 1-Decanol; Laboratory-Synthesized 1-Decanol
2) By Natural: Plant-Based 1-Decanol; Animal Fat-Derived 1-Decanol

Key 1-Decanol Companies Profiled: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad; Sasol Limited; Musim Mas Group; Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd.; BASF SE

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$0.29 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$0.43 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The major companies featured in this 1-Decanol market report include:

  • Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
  • Sasol Limited
  • Musim Mas Group
  • Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd.
  • BASF SE
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd.
  • Procter & Gamble Chemicals
  • Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG
  • Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG
  • Global Green Chemicals Public Company Limited
  • New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Central Drug House (P) Ltd - CDH
  • Chemical Bull Pvt. Ltd.
  • Parchem fine & specialty chemicals
  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Sigma-Aldrich Corporation LLC
  • Alfa Aesar a Johnson Matthey Company
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Acros Organics B.V.B.A.
  • Arkema Peroxides Pvt. Ltd.
  • Dow Inc.
  • ExxonMobil Chemical Company Inc.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • INEOS Group Limited
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
  • Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
  • NOF Corporation
  • Oxiteno
  • PetroChina Company Limited
  • Royal Dutch Shell plc
  • Saudi Arabia's Basic Industries Corporation
  • Sinopec
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • The Lubrizol Corporation

