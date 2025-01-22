Breakfast Cereals Market Global Analysis Report 2025-2033: Innovations Offerings and Flavors, Intense Competition and Price Sensitivity, Demand for Convenient and On-the-Go Meals

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakfast Cereals Market Global Report by Product Types, Nature, Distribution Channels, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Breakfast Cereal market is expected to grow from US$ 65.25 billion in 2024 to US$ 95.32 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 4.30% from 2025 to 2033

This growth is propelled by the growing demand from consumers for convenience, nutritious, and quick-to-consume breakfast options. Health-conscious trends, innovation in the product offerings, and rising awareness of the benefits associated with breakfast cereals contribute to the expansion of this market globally.



There is demand for healthier alternatives, such as whole grain, low sugar, and high-fiber cereals, to fulfill the needs of healthy foodies. With globalization and urbanization around the world, more individuals today consume breakfast cereals and look for easy nutrition which families also do for faster mornings with families, which boosts this market because the consumption increases because consumers require different aspects related to these foods such as new flavors, and how products are created.





Increasing Demand for Convenient and On-the-Go Meals



Convenience-driven food products are increasing demand in the breakfast cereal market. The busier lifestyles of the consumers drive them to consume quicker and easy meal options, such as cereals, that take less preparation time. Ready-to-eat, instant, or even grab-and-go bars form breakfast cereals. Such demands are witnessed more among working professionals, students, and families, thus increasing the growth of the market.



Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers



In parallel with the health and wellness focus of consumers, sales for healthier breakfast cereals are on the rise. Fiber-enriched, low in sugar content, and abundant with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants - there's a preference for healthier and more nutrient-dense cereal choices. Increased demand for health-oriented trends has triggered growth in whole-grain, gluten-free, organic cereal products and stimulated manufacturer competition to produce healthier alternatives based on consumer demands.



Innovation in Product Offerings and Flavors



Product innovation is the driving force of the breakfast cereal market. The manufacturers are launching numerous new flavors, textures, and formulations to meet the changing taste and preferences of consumers. Examples include gluten-free, high-protein, vegan, and sugar-free options and the inclusion of superfoods such as chia seeds, quinoa, and oats in cereals.



Challenges in the Breakfast Cereal Market

Health Issues due to Sugar Content



One of the primary challenges facing the breakfast cereal market is the high sugar content in many popular products. While cereals are often marketed as a convenient and healthy breakfast option, many contain significant amounts of added sugars, which can contribute to health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. With increasing consumer awareness of the harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption, there is a growing demand for low-sugar and healthier cereal alternatives. Manufacturers must adapt by reducing sugar content, which can affect taste and consumer appeal.



Intense Competition and Price Sensitivity



The breakfast cereal market suffers from intense competition from branded players and new entrants with alternative products such as granola, muesli, and plant-based options. This competition, along with consumer price sensitivity, puts manufacturers under pressure to keep prices affordable while maintaining quality. Further, private-label cereals available in supermarkets provide cheaper alternatives, making it difficult for branded products to maintain a market share. Companies should innovate and differentiate their product offerings to align with the preferences of the consumers while not compromising cost-effectiveness.



Ready-to-eat Breakfast Cereal Market



The Ready-to-eat Breakfast Cereal Market is increasing fast due to growing demand for convenient, time-saving breakfast options. These no-cook, no-preparation cereals cater to busy consumers seeking quick and nutritious meals. The popularity of convenient foods drives the market, the rise in health-conscious consumers seeking balanced nutrition, and innovation in product offerings. Ready-to-eat cereals come in various forms, including flakes, puffs, and bars, and also have healthier options like low-sugar, high-fiber, and gluten-free, catering to different consumer needs.



Organic Cereals Market



The Organic Cereals Market is on the rise as consumers seek healthier, more eco-friendly, and sustainable food choices. Organic cereals are produced without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and are, therefore, much more appealing to health-conscious consumers and those who are concerned by the environmental impact of conventionally farmed products.

Thus, demand for organic cereals is driven by rising awareness of organic food benefits, such as better nutrition, fewer chemicals, and lower pesticide exposure. With increasing demand for clean-label and non-GMO products, the market is increasing, with alternatives like whole grains, gluten-free, and high-protein cereals. In March 2023, Bagrrys India, a health food and breakfast cereals brand headquartered in New Delhi, announced the launch of Bagrry's Organic Wild Honey.



Online Retail Breakfast Cereal Market



The Online Retail Breakfast Cereal Market is growing rapidly because consumers increasingly seek the convenience and variety of grocery shopping on e-commerce platforms. Online retailers offer a wide range of breakfast cereals, from traditional options to health-conscious and specialty products, such as organic, gluten-free, and high-protein cereals.

The convenience of shopping from home, along with discounts, home delivery, and ample information about the product drives consumer preference for online grocery shopping. As e-commerce continues to grow, the online retail part of the breakfast cereal market is expected to expand rapidly. General Mills launched six new cereals in January 2024.

Companies Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

General Mills, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Kellogg Company

Pepsico, Inc.

B&G Foods Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

Calbee, Inc.

Migros

Associated British Foods plc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $65.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $95.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Breakfast Cereals Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Products Types

6.2 By Nature

6.3 By Distribution Channels

6.4 By Countries



7. Products Types

7.1 Ready-to-eat

7.2 Hot Cereals



8. Nature

8.1 Conventional

8.2 Organic



9. Distribution Channels

9.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

9.2 Specialty Store

9.3 Online Retail

9.4 Others



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 United Kingdom

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Switzerland

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Japan

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Indonesia

10.3.6 Australia

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Mexico

10.4.2 Brazil

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.3 South Africa

10.6 Rest of world



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7148w4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment