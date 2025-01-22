Bitget Proof-of-Reserves January 2025 Report: USDC Reserves Increased by 98%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released their proof-of-reserves report for January 2025, including reserves of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT and USDC. This update shows the platform’s commitment to transparency and security, providing a transparent overview of its asset holdings and user balances. The report highlights Bitget's focus on ensuring users can verify the safety and sufficiency of their funds. The total reserve ratio is insured by over 172% way higher than its initial commitment of 100% reserves.

The proof of reserves for Bitget in January 2025 shows a strong financial backing of the platform, with all reserve ratios exceeding 100%, indicating sufficient reserves to cover users' assets. The platform holds 18,070.79 BTC, covering 6,944.24 BTC of users' assets with a reserve ratio of 260%. For USDT, Bitget holds 1,700,446,207.21 USDT, covering 1,292,754,509.2 USDT of users' assets with a reserve ratio of 132%. Similarly, the platform holds 198,722.39 ETH against 120,880.38 ETH of users' assets, achieving a 164% reserve ratio. Around 55,342,499.81 USDC assets are held, compared to 45,541,144.71 USDC of users' assets, reflecting a reserve ratio of 122%, a 98% increase from December 2024. These figures affirm Bitget's commitment to ensuring customer fund security and maintaining transparency in its operations.

Bitget utilizes the Merkle tree verification system to guarantee the accuracy of its Proof-of-Reserves. This method securely hashes each user’s asset data into a tree structure, enabling individual users to verify their holdings while ensuring the integrity of the platform's overall reserves. Through this system, the platform proves that its total reserves surpass 100% of user balances, offering an extra layer of security and transparency.

The Proof-of-Reserves process is complemented by open-source tools available on GitHub, allowing independent verification of the methodology and results. By making this data public, Bitget provides the crypto community with full visibility into its asset custody practices.

This initiative underscores the importance of clear and reliable reserve audits in the evolving crypto landscape. Transparent mechanisms like Proof-of-Reserves set benchmarks for exchanges and ensure user funds are appropriately protected, even during unpredictable market conditions.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

