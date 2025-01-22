François Stoop Appointed as TSplus’ International Sales Director

LYON, France, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is pleased to announce the appointment of François Stoop as its first-ever International Sales Director. This newly created role marks a significant milestone in TSplus’ journey, reflecting its rapid organic growth and expanding global footprint.

In just five years, TSplus has established three new local entities in strategic markets: the USA, India, and most recently, Shanghai, China. This expansion underscores TSplus’ commitment to strengthening its international presence and enhancing its ability to serve customers worldwide. By appointing an International Sales Director, TSplus aims to consolidate this growth and accelerate its global development strategy, ensuring seamless collaboration and performance across its international sales teams.

Driving TSplus’ International Sales Growth

François Stoop brings over two decades of experience in the IT industry, having worked across diverse organizations ranging from large-scale enterprises to agile international startups. His extensive expertise in implementing innovative SaaS solutions and developing successful “go-to-market” strategies has positioned him as an invaluable asset to TSplus. Since joining the company, François has played a pivotal role in expanding TSplus’ partner network in France and Europe, securing partnerships with major IT players and significantly enhancing the company’s market presence.

“This new role is an exciting opportunity to shape TSplus’ future and drive growth on a global scale,” said François Stoop. “I am honored to lead a talented international sales team, and I look forward to fostering collaboration and innovation as we continue to deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers worldwide.”

A Proven Leader in International Sales

Before joining TSplus, François held leadership roles in prominent American software companies and fast-growing French startups, where he managed pre-sales and sales teams while driving strategies for business growth. He began his career at Capgemini, overseeing business unit strategies, IT ERP implementations, and business process outsourcing. With a background in business education, including an MBA and training at INSEAD, François combines a sharp understanding of new technologies with a passion for managing people in challenging environments.

Beyond his professional achievements, François is a passionate aviation enthusiast and a proud father of two daughters. His dedication to excellence, strategic thinking, and ability to inspire teams have consistently delivered remarkable results throughout his career.

Discover more about François Stoop's career journey and connect with him on LinkedIn.

About TSplus

TSplus is a French software publisher specializing in remote access and server application security solutions.

Present in more than 140 countries with 10+Millions of users, TSplus solutions simplify secure and efficient access to applications, desktops, and data from any device, over any network.

The TSplus offerings are designed to enhance productivity, collaboration, and flexibility in modern work environments. They allow users to access their virtual desktops and applications from various devices, providing a consistent and secure user experience. TSplus provides an ideal alternative to Citrix, VMware Horizon, or Microsoft RDS for remote desktop access and Windows application delivery. TSplus makes it possible to make your applications accessible via the web or remotely access your centralized tools and files.

TSplus is committed to connecting the world through innovative software that simplifies IT management and enhances productivity.

For more information about TSplus and its solutions, visit www.tsplus.net.

Contact TSplus :

Sales & Partnership : François STOOP

francois.stoop@tsplus.net

Marketing and Press : Caleb ZAHARRIS

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

