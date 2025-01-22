PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 22 January 2025, 12 PM

Negotiations with Proximus for move to Tour & Taxis enter final stage

Nextensa is pleased to announce that following the successful completion of its ‘request for proposal’, Proximus has selected Nextensa as preferred bidder to conduct exclusive negotiations for the development of its Brussels campus and the acquisition of its towers at the Brussels North Station.

Proximus' decision to move its headquarters to the Tour & Taxis site is part of the 'request for proposal' launched at the end of summer 2024 by Proximus in its search for a new Brussels headquarters, either in its towers or in a new location.

Nextensa announced today that it has managed to convince Proximus to establish its headquarters on the Tour & Taxis site in the new Lake Side project and to sell the towers at the North Station in Brussels to Nextensa.

Further negotiations will now be initiated on the final transaction documentation. These final contracts are expected to be signed by Q2 2025, after which further details on the lease and sale terms will be announced.

Campus Brussels

The Proximus Campus Brussels will largely be located in office buildings to be developed in the Lake Side project, the final zone of the redevelopment of the Tour & Taxis site. Further information on the Lake Side project can be found at https://www.lakeside.brussels/.

Nextensa's proposed office buildings on the Tour & Taxis site meet the conditions Proximus set for its new headquarters. The Proximus Campus Brussels will be more than just a workplace. The campus is designed to promote collaboration, innovation and human connections. In addition, this project fits perfectly with Proximus' sustainable and forward-looking vision, which aims to strengthen digital ecosystems, maximise the well-being of employees and partners and realise positive social and environmental impacts.

The move of Proximus employees based in the Boréal building to Tour & Taxis is scheduled for the first half of 2027. By the end of the first half of 2029, all services and workplaces of the Proximus Campus will be in place.

"We are extremely pleased that Proximus has chosen Nextensa and Tour & Taxis as the new home for its employees. Proximus' arrival is a gamechanger for the site and confirms our vision to develop Tour & Taxis as a vibrant ecosystem where working, living, innovation and sustainability come together. We look forward to working with Proximus to create a workplace that encourages innovation and well-being." said Michel Van Geyte, CEO of Nextensa.

Tour & Taxis is designed as a multifunctional area where living, working, leisure and social activities come together. Within a five-minute radius, residents, employees and visitors can use a wide range of facilities.

The arrival of Proximus to the Lake Side project marks the start of the final zone of the site's development. With the transformation of the former marshalling yard into some 750 new homes, offices, shops, restaurants and public facilities, one of Brussels' most lost places is coming to fruition. This new progressive building project provides an answer to various social, urban, environmental and mobility challenges. The permit application for this project was submitted in March 2023. The environmental impact study has since been completed and the end of the permit process is expected in Q3 2025.

Towers North Station

The purchase of the towers at the North Station also marks the start of a new redevelopment project for Nextensa. Further details on the future plans of the iconic towers for North Station will be developed and communicated in the coming months.

For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Rue Picard 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed property investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 30/09/2024 was approximately € 1.3 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €442 M (value 30/09/2024).

