CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2024 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2024:
|Record Date
|Payment
Date
|Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share
|Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2024
|Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
|Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
|Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
|Return of
Capital
Per Share
|3/28/2024
|4/30/2024
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.000000
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.115735
|$
|0.000000
|6/28/2024
|7/31/2024
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.000000
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.115699
|$
|0.000000
|9/30/2024
|10/31/2024
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.000000
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.115710
|$
|0.000000
|12/31/2024
|1/31/2025
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.000000
|$
|0.240000
|$
|0.115717
|$
|0.000000
|$
|0.960000
|$
|0.960000
|$
|0.000000
|$
|0.960000
|$
|0.462861
|$
|0.000000
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
|Contact:
|John Wilfong
|SCR Partners
|IR@plymouthreit.com