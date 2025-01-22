Jeffs’ Brands Issues a $2.85 Million Non-Recourse Convertible Promissory Note to Leverage Fort Products’ U.K. Success and Expansion to the U.S.

The U.S. market, together with the rest of North America, is anticipated to be the World’s Fastest Growing Pesticides Market

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced that it has issued a non- recourse convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $2,850,000 (the “Note”) to an institutional investor (the “Holder”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of $2,565,000 received from the issuance of the Note and any additional net proceeds from the exercise of the Warrant (as defined below), to the extent exercised in cash, for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as for potential acquisitions, aiming to leverage Fort Products Ltd.’s success in the U.K. market and expand its operations to the U.S. market, which, together with the rest of North America, is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the pesticides market globally, during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034, according to a report published by Precedence Research1.

The Note, issued with a 10% original issue discount, is to be repaid in one payment on the 18th month anniversary of its issuance date, unless repaid earlier (partially or in full) at the option of the Company, or if extended at the option of the Holder. The principal amount under the Note bears an annual interest rate of 8% (which will increase to 18% upon an event of default as defined in the Note). The outstanding amount due under the Note is convertible (partially or in full) into ordinary shares, no par value per share (“ordinary shares”), of Jeffs’ Brands, at the option of the Holder at any time after the issuance date, at a conversion price equal to the lower of (i) $2.80984, which represents 110% of the volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the ordinary shares on January 15, 2025, the trading day immediately prior to the issuance date, as reported by Bloomberg LP, or (ii) 95% of the lowest daily VWAP during the 20 consecutive trading days immediately preceding the applicable date of conversion.

In connection with the issuance of the Note, Jeffs’ Brands issued to the Holder a warrant to purchase up to 760,720 ordinary shares (the “Warrant”), representing a warrant coverage of 75% of the initial maximum number of ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of the Note, calculated based on a conversion price of $2.80984 per ordinary share. The Warrant was exercisable upon issuance and will expire 5.5 years from the issuance date, or July 16, 2030. The number of ordinary shares underlying the Note and the Warrant is subject to certain adjustments, as described in the Note and Warrant.

The securities described above were issued and sold in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities law. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to register the resale of the ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of the Note and exercise of the Warrant.

Mr. Vik Hacmon, the Company’s chief executive officer and a director on the Company’s board of directors, may be deemed to have a personal interest in the transaction by virtue of him being a relative of the Holder, as such the transaction was approved by the Company’s audit committee and board of directors in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law-1999.

