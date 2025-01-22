MEXC Strengthens Its Web3 Commitment with the Listing of Jambo (J), Empowering Emerging Markets





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the launch of the Jambo (J), an innovative on-chain mobile network project, scheduled for January 21, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). The launch will be accompanied by Airdrop+ rewards of 28,000 J, 5,000 MX and 50,000 USDT.

Empowering Users with Jambo's Scalable On-chain Mobile Solutions

Jambo is pioneering the development of the world’s largest on-chain mobile network through JamboPhone, a groundbreaking initiative designed to redefine decentralized finance in Africa. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, Jambo aims to enhance scalability, strengthen security, and improve user accessibility, creating a seamless gateway for millions of Africans to engage with Web3. This innovation not only democratizes access to digital financial tools but also fosters creativity and community growth. Jambo has already made impressive strides, with over 9.4 million wallets created, 772,118 phone orders, and a reach across 128 countries.

Through its token allocation mechanism, Jambo fosters participation in its ecosystem, helping build a sustainable and functional network. With growing demand in emerging markets, Jambo is positioned to expand its user base and continue developing its Web3 offerings, including potential satellite-related initiatives.

In line with its mission to drive blockchain innovation, MEXC takes pride in being among the first platforms to list transformative projects like Jambo. The listing of J underscores MEXC’s first-mover advantage in connecting users with high-potential blockchain ecosystems. By introducing Jambo (J) to its platform, MEXC reinforces its role as a gateway to emerging innovations, empowering the global cryptocurrency community.

To further support the growth of the Jambo ecosystem and community, MEXC will buy back MX tokens from the secondary market to reward users participating in the Jambo Airdrop+ event. This initiative highlights MEXC's commitment to the development of the Jambo ecosystem while boosting the activity of its own community. Through the MX reward mechanism, MEXC not only aids Jambo in expanding its user base and strengthening its ecosystem but also underscores the platform's long-term dedication to fostering mutually beneficial relationships between innovative blockchain projects and global users.

Celebrate the J Launch with a prize pool of 28,000 J & 5,000 MX & 50,000 USDT

MEXC will buy back its MX platform token from the secondary market to reward the Jambo community. To celebrate the launch of Jambo (J), MEXC is introducing four exclusive activities with generous rewards, starting on January 21, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). Participants will have the chance to win J tokens, MX tokens, USDT bonuses, and other exciting benefits, with opportunities for both new and experienced users.

These activities include:

Event 1: Deposit and Share 20,000 J & 5,000 MX (New User Exclusive)



Deposit at least 150 J or 100 USDT to qualify.

Trade J Spot ($100) to earn 20 J each, or trade J Perpetual Futures ($500) to earn 5 MX each, limited to 1,000 users per activity, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: Futures Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses.



The top 2,000 users with trading volumes over 20,000 USDT will share the pool, with rewards ranging from 10 USDT to 5,000 USDT.

Event 3: Invite New Users and Share 8,000 J.



Earn 20 J per referral for inviting new users who complete Event 1, up to 400 J per referrer.

Event 4: Spread the Word and Win 1,000 J Rewards



Follow @MEXC_Listings and participate in the social campaign on X to earn more rewards.

Your Easiest Way to Trending Tokens

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 30 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and simple participation processes. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $127 million.

MEXC, known for quickly listing trending tokens, expands its offerings with Jambo (J). The J/USDT trading market officially launched in the Innovation Zone on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC), followed by the introduction of the J USDT perpetual futures at 10:10 (UTC), offering adjustable leverage from 1x to 50x with both cross and isolated margin modes. Trade early on the J token pre-market page with MEXC before the official launch.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a0f904-24f2-4c16-8b28-6741b9f4ae45