Thomasville, Ga, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Access to the webcast, along with the press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation, will be available and archived at investors.flowersfoods.com.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2023 sales of $5.1 billion.

