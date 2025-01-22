Highland Copper Commences Drilling Program for Metallurgical Testing of Ultrafine Flotation Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“Highland Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a new drilling program aimed at extracting samples for advanced metallurgical testing. This initiative marks a significant step forward in optimizing project economics and underscores Highland Copper’s commitment to innovative and sustainable mining practices.

The metallurgical testing forms part of the recently launched Front-End Engineering and Design work and will focus on ultra-fine flotation technology, a process that can potentially enhance the grade-recovery curve, resulting in improved overall project economics. In addition to potentially boosting recovery rates, this technology is also capable of delivering cost savings by reducing the physical footprint of the processing plant, aligning with the Company’s goals for operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

Barry O’Shea, CEO of Highland Copper, stated: “The launch of this drilling program represents an important milestone for Highland Copper as we continue to explore and implement innovative technologies. Ultra-fine flotation has the potential to not only enhance metal recovery but also reduce our environmental footprint, which is a core value of our operations. We are excited to consider how this proven technology can deliver long-term value to our shareholders and communities.”

The drilling program is currently underway. The Company anticipates completing the program by mid-March 2025. The extracted samples will be tested in partnership with leading metallurgical laboratories to validate and refine the potential of ultra-fine flotation technology for the Company’s operations.

Highland Copper remains committed to advancing its projects responsibly and efficiently, ensuring that innovation and sustainability are at the forefront of its strategic initiatives.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "HDRSF."

More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

