Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Poised for Significant Growth, projected to Reach US$ 266.1 Million by 2031, Driven by Advancements in Diagnostic Procedures | TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancer, advancements in minimally invasive surgical procedures, and rising demand for precision diagnostics. As of 2022, the market was valued at US$ 152.3 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching US$ 266.1 million by 2031. This growth is fueled by rising chronic disease prevalence, technological innovations in diagnostic equipment, and the increasing adoption of non-invasive medical procedures.

Endoscopic ultrasound needles are specialized tools designed to assist in minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, particularly in gastroenterology and pulmonology. These needles are used to perform fine-needle aspirations (FNA) and biopsies, which are crucial in diagnosing and staging diseases such as cancers in the abdominal area. They are typically attached to an endoscopic tube, allowing healthcare providers to collect fluid or tissue samples from organs like the liver, pancreas, and lungs.

The needles are used to acquire high-resolution ultrasound images, which help doctors pinpoint abnormal cells, diagnose diseases, and guide therapeutic interventions with minimal discomfort for the patient.

Growing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Cancer

One of the most significant factors propelling the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer. Gastrointestinal cancer, which can occur in any part of the digestive tract, is associated with several alarming symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and unexplained weight loss.

Factors like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and poor diet contribute to the rising incidence of GI cancers, particularly stomach and liver cancers. As these cancers become more prevalent, the demand for diagnostic procedures, including endoscopic ultrasound, continues to rise.

Endoscopic ultrasound needles play a critical role in diagnosing these cancers by providing detailed, real-time imaging of the abdominal area. This allows for early detection and intervention, significantly improving patient outcomes. With the National Cancer Institute estimating around 26,500 new stomach cancer cases in the U.S. in 2023 alone, the need for effective diagnostic tools such as endoscopic ultrasound needles has never been more critical.

Technological Advancements and Minimally Invasive Surgery

The rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) has also contributed significantly to the growth of the EUS needles market. Minimally invasive techniques, which involve smaller incisions and less disruption to the body, lead to quicker recovery times, reduced patient trauma, and lower risk of complications. The integration of high-definition imaging and advanced robotic technologies in endoscopic procedures has further improved the accuracy and effectiveness of these surgeries.

In particular, robotic surgery and advancements in endoscopic ultrasound technology have enabled more precise targeting during biopsies, making it easier to obtain tissue samples from hard-to-reach areas. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among the aging population, who are more susceptible to conditions such as pancreatic and abdominal cancers, is further driving the demand for EUS needles.

Key Trends in the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Rise in Chronic Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as pancreatic, liver, and lung cancers is significantly impacting the demand for endoscopic ultrasound needles. These diseases require early detection for effective treatment, which EUS needles help facilitate through high-resolution imaging and tissue sampling. Technological Advancements: Innovations in endoscopic ultrasound technology, including sharper needles and better imaging capabilities, are enhancing the efficiency of these procedures. As the demand for precision in diagnostics rises, so does the need for advanced EUS needles. Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures: With an increasing number of hospitals and clinics adopting minimally invasive surgery techniques, endoscopic ultrasound needles are being used more frequently in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, boosting their market adoption. Increasing Healthcare Investments: Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging markets, are leading to wider availability of advanced diagnostic tools such as endoscopic ultrasound needles, further driving market growth.

Major Players in the Market

The endoscopic ultrasound needles market is highly competitive, with a mix of established players and emerging companies driving innovation in this sector. Key players include:

Cook Medical : A major player in the medical device industry, Cook Medical provides a wide range of endoscopic products, including EUS needles. Their commitment to innovation and research has kept them at the forefront of minimally invasive technologies.

: A major player in the medical device industry, Cook Medical provides a wide range of endoscopic products, including EUS needles. Their commitment to innovation and research has kept them at the forefront of minimally invasive technologies. Olympus Corporation : Known for its high-quality endoscopic imaging systems, Olympus plays a significant role in the EUS needle market, focusing on enhancing the precision and flexibility of their needles for better diagnostic and therapeutic outcomes.

: Known for its high-quality endoscopic imaging systems, Olympus plays a significant role in the EUS needle market, focusing on enhancing the precision and flexibility of their needles for better diagnostic and therapeutic outcomes. Boston Scientific Corporation : Boston Scientific is another leading player, offering a diverse portfolio of medical devices, including endoscopic ultrasound systems and related accessories such as EUS needles. Their ongoing investments in R&D continue to push the boundaries of precision medicine.

: Boston Scientific is another leading player, offering a diverse portfolio of medical devices, including endoscopic ultrasound systems and related accessories such as EUS needles. Their ongoing investments in R&D continue to push the boundaries of precision medicine. Medtronic: A global leader in healthcare solutions, Medtronic has been a strong player in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market, offering innovative solutions that help in accurate diagnosis and minimally invasive surgeries.

Recent Developments:

Cook Medical recently announced the launch of a new line of advanced EUS needles that incorporate cutting-edge imaging technology. This innovation aims to improve the accuracy of biopsies and reduce procedure times, further enhancing patient outcomes in gastrointestinal diagnostics.



Olympus Corporation unveiled a next-generation EUS needle system that promises greater flexibility and better control during procedures. The new design allows for easier navigation and targeting of difficult-to-reach areas in the abdominal region, offering a significant improvement over previous models.



Boston Scientific has expanded its range of EUS products, focusing on making their tools more ergonomic and easier to use in clinical settings. Their latest development includes a new needle with enhanced sharpness and flexibility, designed to cater to the growing demand for more precise diagnostic procedures.



Medtronic has announced strategic partnerships with several research institutions to further the development of minimally invasive diagnostic tools. This partnership is expected to lead to the introduction of highly specialized EUS needle technologies for more effective diagnosis of pancreatic and liver cancers.

Future Outlook

The global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is set for impressive growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. As the market evolves, key players continue to innovate, introducing new products that offer greater precision, flexibility, and ease of use. With rising healthcare investments, particularly in emerging markets, the future of the EUS needle market looks promising. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace cutting-edge technologies, endoscopic ultrasound needles will remain a cornerstone of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in the field of gastroenterology and pulmonology.

The market’s expected growth, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, makes this an exciting time for the endoscopic ultrasound needles industry. The focus on improving patient outcomes, coupled with a rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic solutions, will undoubtedly contribute to the sector’s continued expansion over the next decade.

