IVOS Medical Receives Phase II SBIR Award from the National Institutes of Health for $1.9M

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVOS Medical, Inc., a startup medical device specializing company in airway management, today announced it has been awarded approximately $1.9M by the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant supported by the National Heart, Lung, And Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health. This Phase II funding follows an NIH SBIR Phase I grant ($247,334) awarded in Fiscal Year 2022 to test the feasibility of the company’s innovative technology.

IVOS Medical is developing the IVOS BOSS G4™, an economical, single-use video laryngoscope sheath that incorporates novel features to help maintain clear vision during intubation and increase first-pass success in emergency, soiled intubations.

“I am grateful for the tremendous support from the NHLBI, particularly Dr. Siddharth Shenoy, Program Officer in the Division of Lung Diseases, for backing our research and advancing this lifesaving technology,” said IVOS CEO and Co-Founder, Gabriel Punsalan, CRNA, MS. “Additionally, we appreciate the support of the University of California Medical Center’s Departments of Anesthesiology and Emergency Medicine clinicians in testing the BOSS G4 during feasibility studies. Finally, we thank University of California Beall Applied Innovation for accepting us into their accelerator program, providing access to invaluable advisors, workspace, and investors to bring this technology closer to production.”

“This SBIR Phase II award underscores the importance of IVOS’s value proposition, product, and the team’s ability to successfully execute on its Phase I milestones,” stated Francis Duhay, MD, MBA, IVOS’s Business Advisor and Partner. “Our current aims focus on completing product development and achieving clinical validation, bringing us one giant step closer to the patients who would benefit the most.”

DISCLAIMER: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Heart, Lung, And Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44HL164325. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About IVOS Medical

IVOS Medical is a medical device company committed to advancing airway management technology, particularly for challenging intubations. Its flagship product, the patent-pending Breathing Optimization and Suction System (BOSS™) G4™, enhances critical intubation success through video laryngoscopy. Founded by clinicians with extensive experience in airway management, the company addresses the significant challenges health care providers face during critical and emergency intubations. Supported by over $2 million in non-dilutive NIH SBIR funding and exclusively licensed from UC Irvine, IVOS Medical remains focused on elevating patient safety and healthcare efficiency through better intubation tools. For more information, visit www.ivosmedical.com or email info@Ivosmedical.com.

The IVOS BOSS G4 is a trademark of IVOS MEDICAL, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.