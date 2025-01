Clearside Biomedical Announces its Asia-Pacific Partner, Arctic Vision, Received Approval of Suprachoroidal Treatment for Uveitic Macular Edema in Australia and Singapore

- ARCATUS®, Branded as XIPERE® in the U.S., is the First Globally Approved Suprachoroidal Therapy -

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that Arctic Vision’s new drug applications for ARCATUS® (triamcinolone acetonide 4 mg/0.1 mL injection suspension vial kit) have been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia and the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore for the treatment of uveitic macular edema (UME).

George Lasezkay, PharmD, JD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clearside, commented, “We congratulate our partner, Arctic Vision, for the outstanding progress advancing our product in the Asia-Pacific region. These global regulatory approvals confirm that our innovative SCS delivery platform enables the treatment of patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. We expect that retinal specialists across the world will use this in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of potential therapies.”

Arctic Vision is a China-based ophthalmic biotech that has the exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE®, which they refer to as ARCATUS® or ARVN001, in Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India and the ASEAN Countries. In July 2024, Arctic Vision announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 UME clinical trial in China. In November 2024, Arctic Vision signed a commercial collaboration agreement granting rights to Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to commercialize ARVN001 for the treatment of UME and certain other ophthalmic indications under development in China, excluding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. In addition, Arctic Vision is developing ARVN001 for other ocular retinal diseases, including diabetic macular edema.

About Clearside’s Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®) Injection Platform and SCS Microinjector®

Clearside’s patent protected, proprietary suprachoroidal space (SCS®) injection treatment approach offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye, where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s unique platform is inherently flexible and intended to work with established and new formulations of medications. Clearside’s patented SCS Microinjector® can deliver a wide variety of drug candidates into the suprachoroidal space, providing targeted delivery to potentially improve efficacy and compartmentalization of medication to reduce or eliminate toxic effects on non-diseased cells. The SCS Microinjector is comprised of a syringe with a custom-designed hub and two 30-gauge hollow microneedles of varying lengths, each approximately one millimeter, optimizing insertion and suprachoroidal administration of drugs.

About XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use

XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use is a proprietary suspension of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide for administration to the suprachoroidal space for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis. XIPERE is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is commercially available in the United States. Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, has the exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE in the U.S. and Canada. Arctic Vision, a China-based ophthalmic biotech, has the exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE, which they refer to as ARCATUS® or ARVN001, in Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India and the ASEAN Countries.

About Uveitis and Macular Edema

Uveitis is a set of ocular inflammatory conditions and is one of the leading causes of vision loss, affecting approximately 350,000 patients in the United States and more than one million worldwide. Approximately one-third of these patients develop uveitic macular edema, a build-up of fluid in the macula, the area of the retina responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision. Macular edema is the leading cause of vision loss and blindness in uveitis patients and can occur from uveitis affecting any anatomic location - anterior, intermediate, posterior or pan. The global uveitis treatment market is projected to grow from approximately $2.3 billion in 2023 to $4.5 billion by 2032.1

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) to improve patient outcomes. Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s patented SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company’s lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), recently completed a Phase 2b clinical trial, and planning for a Phase 3 program is underway. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

