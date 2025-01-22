ChainSwap Announces Live Solana Integration for Faster Multi-Chain Transactions

Dubai, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - ChainSwap , a decentralised platform facilitating secure and private cross-chain swaps, has integrated Solana into its decentralized application (dApp) to further expand its multi-chain transaction capabilities. The announcement was made at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai in 2024, in a bid to allow users the ability to perform same-chain and cross-chain token swaps on the Solana network, known for its high-speed transactions and low fees.

The integration has already achieved transaction volumes exceeding six figures, marking an incredible milestone, highlighting the substantial demand for decentralised inter-chain swaps within the Solana ecosystem.

This integration will enable faster and more efficient transactions across Solana and other major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon.

“Integrating Solana into our platform is a strategic step to improve the user experience and expand the range of supported blockchains,” said Fitzy, Founder of ChainSwap.

“Solana’s fast and affordable transactions make it a perfect fit for our platform, and we are excited to bring this option to our users in the near future.”

the integration will offer:

Same-Chain Swaps : Users will be able to swap tokens within the Solana network, leveraging its fast transaction speeds and low costs

Cross-Chain Swaps: Users will benefit from secure and efficient token swaps between Solana and other major networks like Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche

Solana’s integration marks a pivotal step forward in ChainSwap’s mission to deliver an accessible and scalable platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) users. This addition expands multi-chain options, catering to the growing demands of the DeFi ecosystem.

About ChainSwap