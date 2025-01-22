Medical Tubing Market to Reach US$ 23.55 Billion by 2031, Driven by Smart Technology Integration and Growing Demand

US & Canada, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners,“Medical Tubing Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report”

The global medical tubing market is recording significant growth owing to its use in various medical and pharmaceutical applications, including fluid management, drainage, anesthesiology, respiratory equipment, intravenous (IV) administration, catheters, peristaltic pumps, dialysis, feeding tubes, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. Medical tubes with advanced features such as biocompatibility and antimicrobial properties are expected to generate growth opportunities in the market in the future. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The Medical Tubing market is expected to reach US$ 5.29 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.33 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2031. Medical Tubing market is driven by the increasing prevalence of various orthpedic conditions along with chronic diosrders such as respiratory disease, cardiovascular diseases and others. Additionally, technological advancement in the Medical Tubing led to the new product launches in coming years which are further expected to contribute the market growth.





2. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and arthritis owing to lifestyle changes, changing populations, and environmental impact are steadily becoming a global concern. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases account for approximately 71 % of total deaths worldwide, out of which cardiovascular diseases comprise over 18 million deaths every year. Additionally, surging respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma require diagnostic imaging to assess the management of these diseases.





3. The prevalence of acute conditions, including trauma, fractures, and injuries, contributes to the increasing demand for Medical Tubings. As per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, injury accounts for over 150,000 deaths and over 3 million non-fatal injuries every year in the US, with a considerable number of them requiring imaging devices to diagnose fractures or internal injuries. Medical Tubings provide bedside imaging, which is crucial during emergency department evaluation or an intensive care unit (ICU) without moving patients. Similarly, as per International Osteoporosis Foundation report, globally ~37million fragility fractures reported annually among people aged 55 years and over.





Moreover, chronic disease management and acute care diagnostics emphasize an increased dependency on hospitals' mobile X-ray devices. These devices facilitate rapid and accurate diagnosis and therapy, which in turn will further create demand for the devices in the coming years.

4. Increasing Product Launches by Market Players: Companies operating in the Medical Tubing market constantly focus on product launches, which help them improve their sales, increase their geographic reach, and improve their capacities to cater to a wider customer base. A few recent product launches done by key players operating in the Medical Tubing market are mentioned below:





In December 2024, Samsung launched a new configuration of the AccE GM85 called the GM85 Fit, featuring a user-centric design. The GM85 Fit features the upgraded version of Samsung’s S-Vue imaging processing engine, which minimizes the halo objects surrounding metallic objects and allows the proper visualization of the bone-metal interface while reducing dose levels by up to 47.5% for adult abdomen imaging and 45% for pediatric abdomen imaging.





In July 2022, Siemens Healthineers launched Mobilett Impact at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna. The system combines all the advantages of a mobile X-ray system for imaging at the patient's bedside with full digital integration at an economical price helps in managing the entire imaging workflow.

In July 2022, Fujifilm Europe launched a portable X-ray device, FDR CROSS. It offers high-quality fluoroscopic and static X-ray images during surgery and other procedures. The system can capture radiographic and fluoroscopic images on a single platform, providing a more efficient and streamlined workflow.

In March 2022, Konica Minolta, Inc. launched AeroDR TX m01, a mobile X-ray system consisting of a wireless dynamic digital radiography function in Japan.

Therefore, increasing product launches by various market players focusing on the development of Medical Tubings are likely to offer growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.

5. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Medical Tubing market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, SEDECAL, IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SternMed GmbH, DMS Imaging, Carestream Health Inc., INTERMEDICAL S.r.l., IMD Group, and DELFT IMAGINGOR Technology.

Trending Topics: Portable X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Systems, Handheld X-rays, Smart X-ray Detectors, among others.





Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the Medical Tubing market is bifurcated into computed radiography and direct radiography. The computed radiography segment held a significant share of the market in 2023.

By configuration, the Medical Tubing market is segmented into fixed arm and rotating arm. The fixed-arm segment dominated the market in 2023.

In terms of ward, the Medical Tubing market is segmented into operating theaters, ICU and neonatal ICU, central X-ray departments, emergency departments, premature birth wards, and others. The operating theaters segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The Medical Tubing market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Conclusion

Innovative technologies, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, and growing need for point-of-care imaging are among the factors that are driving the Medical Tubing market growth. The surging prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and arthritis, along with increasing trauma and emergency cases, has increased the need for bedside diagnostics. Additionally, technological developments such as AI integration, wireless communication, lightweight and portable designs are enhancing the efficiency and convenience of these devices. Moreover, surging healthcare infrastructure investments and reimbursement policies are further expected to contribute to the market growth. Therefore, Medical Tubing devices are likely to remain critical for accurate diagnosis or treatments among hospitals, ensuring quality care to the patients and contributing to the market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including Medical Tubing equipment manufacturers, Medical Tubing systems distributors, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





